Press Releases

FibroBiologics to Present at 9th Annual BFC Global Healthcare Business Development and Investment Conference

January 6, 2026 
HOUSTON, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pete O’Heeron, will present at the 9th Annual BFC Global Healthcare Business Development and Investment Conference taking place January 11, 2026, at The St. Regis in San Francisco, California.

FibroBiologics will deliver a company presentation at 4:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 11.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website or email FibroBiologics at: info@fibrobiologics.com.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

General Inquiries:
info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
(212) 845-4242
fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:
Liz Phillips
Russo Partners
(347) 956-7697
Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com


