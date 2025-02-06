FibroBiologics to Host In-Person Analyst Day to Provide Research & Development Updates

FibroBiologics to also present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference
HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced that it will host an in-person analyst day at the New York Marriott Marquis on February 12, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET.
The event will feature presentations from the following members of the Company’s management:
- Pete O’Heeron, Chief Executive Officer
- Hamid Khoja, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer
- Robert Hoffman, Interim Chief Financial Officer
The event will highlight FibroBiologics’ research and development strategy for advancing fibroblast-based therapeutics to address chronic diseases.
A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. An audio recording of the presentation and Q&A will be available under the investor section of the FibroBiologics website after the event.
In addition, FibroBiologics will be presenting at the 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York, NY, from February 10-11. Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, February 11
Time: 11:15 a.m. ET
Location: The New York Marriott Marquis
Track: Plymouth Room
To learn more about the event, please visit https://bcic.bio.org/, or to schedule one-on-one meetings, please email FibroBiologicsIR@russopr.com.
About FibroBiologics
Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 160+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.
General Inquiries:
info@fibrobiologics.com
Investor Relations:
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
(212) 845-4242
fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com
Media Contact:
Liz Phillips
Russo Partners
(347) 956-7697
Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com