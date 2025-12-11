FibroBiologics Files Patent Application Covering Novel Fibroblast-Based Chondrocyte Spheroid Platform for Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Conditions

Platform Poised to Expand into Joint and Cartilage Repair

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that it has submitted a new patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) titled “Spheroids For Cartilage Repair” covering a proprietary fibroblast-derived therapy platform for use in orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions, including degenerative disc repair, cartilage repair, and joint restoration.

The application, if granted, strengthens the protection for the Company’s novel fibroblast technology that leverages fibroblast cells, spheroids, and/or fibroblast-differentiated chondrocyte spheroids to support structural and functional repair in orthopedic tissues. Preclinical studies demonstrate that fibroblast-based constructs and chondrocyte spheroids integrate with native tissue, promote extracellular matrix remodeling, and encourage regeneration in models of disc degeneration and joint degeneration.

“This patent application represents an important step forward in expanding our vision of advancing fibroblast-based therapies from chronic wounds and immunology into the structural repair of the entire musculoskeletal system. If granted, this patent would provide broad protection for multiple therapeutic indications across orthopedics, positioning FibroBiologics to address large, underserved markets in degenerative disc disease, joint disease, trauma repair, and sports medicine,” said Pete O’Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. “The disease landscape is changing, and demand for regenerative orthopedic solutions is accelerating. Our platform has the potential to fundamentally change how we address cartilage loss and degenerative joint disease on a global scale. This is exactly the kind of long-term, high-impact opportunity our technology breakthroughs will allow us to pursue.”

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website or email FibroBiologics at: info@fibrobiologics.com.

