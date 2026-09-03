FibroBiologics Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent for the Therapeutic Use of Fibroblasts in Wound Healing

Newly Issued Patent Covers Topical Administration of 3D Spheroid Fibroblasts and Fibroblast-Derived Materials to Treat and Accelerate the Healing of Wounds

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,721,866, titled "Therapeutic Use of Fibroblasts for Use in Wound Healing." The patent, issued on September 1, 2026, covers methods of treating and accelerating the healing of wounds by topically administering a therapeutically effective amount of a composition comprising fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials.

Nonhealing and difficult-to-heal wounds, including chronic wounds and diabetic ulcers, place a significant burden on the healthcare system and diminish quality of life for patients. Injury to the skin caused by disease, cuts, abrasions, bedsores, or burns can have a lasting impact on the physical, emotional, and psychological wellbeing of a patient, and factors such as age, health status, and underlying conditions, such as diabetes, can adversely impact the wound healing process. In preclinical studies described in the patent, wounds treated with fibroblast spheroids and fibroblast-derived materials healed significantly faster than controls, in both diabetic and non-diabetic models.

Key highlights of the issued claims include:

A method of treating one or more type of wounds by topically administering a therapeutically effective composition comprising 3D spheroid fibroblasts or a fibroblast-derived material, including one or more of extracellular vesicles, exosomes, microvesicles, apoptotic bodies, and/or fragments of fibroblast cells.









Treatment of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), venous leg ulcers (VLUs), pressure wounds, bedsores, burn wounds, as well as cuts, and abrasions.









Methods of accelerating wound healing using a topically administered fibroblast spheroid composition.

"Wound care is one of the largest unmet needs in medicine, and this patent further solidifies our leadership position in fibroblast-based therapies," said Pete O'Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. "Our preclinical data showed that wounds treated with fibroblast spheroids healed significantly faster than controls, even in diabetic models where healing is notoriously difficult. We believe this technology has the potential to change the standard of care for millions of patients suffering from chronic and nonhealing wounds."

"Spheroids act as living reservoirs that implant on the wound surface, migrate, and proliferate, delivering regenerative signals directly where they are needed. Our studies demonstrated accelerated wound closure and reduced inflammation, which are critical factors in resolving chronic wounds," said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

About FibroBiologics



Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the scope and strength of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, the potential indications for FibroBiologics' programs, FibroBiologics' research and development programs, and the potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, including the potential to change the standard of care for chronic and nonhealing wounds. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics' R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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SOURCE FibroBiologics, Inc.