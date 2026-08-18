FibroBiologics Announces Chondrocyte Spheroids Demonstrate Cartilage Repair in Preclinical Study of Degenerative Joints

Animal trials show cartilage repair within four weeks following a single injection of chondrocyte spheroids

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced a breakthrough in its orthopedics laboratory using chondrocyte spheroids to treat degenerative joints.

Degenerative joint disease affects millions of people worldwide and is one of the leading causes of chronic pain and disability. Cartilage has a limited natural capacity to heal, and once it is damaged, patients often progress toward invasive surgical interventions, including total joint replacement. There remains a significant unmet need for less invasive, lower cost treatment options that repair damaged cartilage rather than replace the joint itself.

Preliminary takeaways from the preclinical study include:

Cartilage repair demonstrated in vivo: Animals with induced joint defects showed cartilage repair within four weeks of a single injection of fibroblast-spheroid-derived chondrocyte spheroids (FSdCS). Proof of concept for a regenerative approach: Results support the potential of FSdCS as a therapy for repairing damaged joints, rather than simply managing symptoms. Four-day manufacturing process: FSdCS are produced from spheroids to chondrocyte spheroids in just four days — a rapid turnaround compared with conventional cell-therapy timelines. Potential for lower cost: The streamlined process positions FSdCS as a potentially lower-cost option relative to other currently available therapeutic approaches. Built to scale: A rapid, scalable manufacturing process could help make this potential therapy more accessible to patients.

"If this study continues to show improvement, we could see a day in the future where joint replacement would be replaced with a biologic injection of chondrocyte spheroids," said Pete O'Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics.

"FSdCS are three-dimensional clusters of proliferating cartilage-producing cells designed to be delivered directly to the site of joint damage through a simple injection," said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics. "Seeing cartilage formation in four weeks tells us the spheroids are not simply surviving in the joint but actively contributing to tissue repair. That is the type of foundational data that shapes how we design the next set of studies."

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

About FibroBiologics



Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the potential indications for FibroBiologics' programs, FibroBiologics' research and development programs, and the potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, including serving as a low-cost, rapid and scalable manufacturing option. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics' R&D efforts and preclinical studies; and (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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SOURCE FibroBiologics, Inc.