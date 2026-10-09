Femasys to Exhibit at the ASRM 2026 Scientific Congress & Expo

Continued participation underscores commitment to expanding options for patients referred to fertility centers under the care of reproductive endocrinologists

ATLANTA, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator developing transformative fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control solutions designed to improve the standard of care, expand access, and reduce costs for women worldwide, announced today that it will exhibit at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2026 Scientific Congress & Expo, taking place October 24–28 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The Company will highlight FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination (ITI), a first-step fertility treatment option, together with FemVue®, its complementary diagnostic solution for in-office fallopian tube evaluation at booth #513.

“Our expansion into OB/GYN practices brings new options for earlier fertility evaluation and treatment into the care pathway, building on the established referral relationships between OB/GYNs and REIs,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Femasys. “Our commitment to REIs and the patients referred to their fertility centers remains central to our commercialization strategy. FemaSeed offers REIs an additional treatment option for appropriately selected patients as they determine the next step in care, including when to proceed to IVF. We look forward to returning to ASRM to discuss how our portfolio can complement existing fertility services and expand options for patients across this connected care ecosystem.”

Attendees are invited to visit Femasys at booth #513 to meet with Company representatives and discuss its fertility portfolio, patient selection, clinical data, and integration into existing practice workflows. Additional information about the meeting is available at www.asrmcongress.org.

About Femasys Inc.

Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator developing transformative fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control solutions designed to improve the standard of care, expand access, and reduce costs for women worldwide. The Company is focused on commercializing its fertility portfolio, led by FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, together with complementary diagnostic and sperm preparation products, in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys is also advancing FemBloc®, its non-surgical, in-office permanent birth control solution, toward U.S. FDA approval through the ongoing FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751). FemBloc received regulatory approvals in Europe, the UK and New Zealand in 2025, supporting commercialization through strategic partnerships in select international markets. Femasys’ portfolio is supported by broad intellectual property protection and clinical data demonstrating favorable safety, encouraging effectiveness results, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.

Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our FemBloc product candidate; develop and advance our current FemBloc product candidate and successfully enroll and complete the clinical trial; the ability of our clinical trial to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidate and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidate; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidate, our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

IR@femasys.com

Media@femasys.com