Femasys to Exhibit at ASRM 2024 and Participate in the Congress’ KEEPR Education Program

Company’s VP of Education and Global Training Named Chairman of ASRM Corporate Member Council

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys, Inc., (Nasdaq: FEMY), a leading biomedical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs of women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible, and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products, announces that the Company will be exhibiting at the American Society of Reproductive Medicine’s (ASRM) 2024 Scientific Congress and Expo, being held October 19-23 in Denver, Colorado. The Company will be showcasing its solutions at booth #243.



Femasys’ FemaSeed® and FemVue® products will be featured in ASRM’s Knowledge through Engagement and Education Program for Residents (KEEPR) program. The in-person resident program, being held October 23, will offer exclusive evidence-based and bias-free learning for residents. Through interactive workshops, skill-building activities, and advanced independent study, residents will explore important and trending topics with experts, including working with products that impact and preserve reproduction.

Additionally, Femasys VP of Education and Global Training, Andrew Young was elected chairman of the ASRM Corporate Member Council, as voted by peers in reproductive medicine and corporate memberships. The Corporate Member Council is a partnership between ASRM officers, directors, and corporate members and is designed to facilitate open and ongoing dialogue between the two to drive education and innovation, which will serve to enhance the practice of reproductive medicine. Young will begin his one-year term at the close of the ASRM event. Femasys’ CEO, Kathy Lee-Sepsick is also a member of the Council.

Lee-Sepsick commented, “The ASRM is a key advocate for reproductive medicine and its annual event an important venue for us to demonstrate the value of our products to healthcare practitioners and thought leaders in attendance. We are grateful that the organizers have recognized that FemaSeed and FemVue represent part of the future of reproductive medicine, and we are eager to engage with young physicians as they learn about the advantages and are trained on the use of our products. We are particularly proud of Andrew Young for being elected as chair of the ASRM Corporate Member Council and look forward to our continued collaboration with ASRM as we advance our U.S. commercialization efforts for FemaSeed and FemVue.”

To learn more about ASRM 2024, visit the organization’s website.

About Femasys

Femasys is a leading biomedical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs of women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible, and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions, including a lead revolutionary product candidate and FDA-cleared products. FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, an innovative infertility treatment designed to deliver sperm directly where conception occurs, is FDA-cleared and has received regulatory approval in Canada and Europe. FemBloc® permanent birth control in late-stage clinical development is the first and only non-surgical, in-office, permanent birth control method intended to be a safer option for women at substantially less cost than the long-standing surgical alternative. The Company has developed diagnostic products that are complementary for which it has achieved regulatory approvals to market in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other ex-U.S. territories, and which are commercial-ready due to its in-house manufacturing capabilities. Its diagnostic products include FemVue® and FemVue® Mini for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath®, an intrauterine catheter for selective fallopian tube evaluation, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler for cervical cancer diagnosis. Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to develop and advance our current product candidates and programs into, and successfully initiate, enroll and complete, clinical trials; the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidates and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidates; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidates, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

