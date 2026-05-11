Femasys Announces Financial Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 and Provides Corporate Update

-- With fertility rates at historic lows, Femasys advances access to early infertility care through FemaSeed® Complete, enabling OB/GYNs to treat patients within their own practices --

ATLANTA, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective to women worldwide, announces its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and provides a corporate update.

Corporate Highlights from 1Q 2026 to date

Advanced initial commercial adoption of FemaSeed Complete, positioning Femasys to expand access to first-line fertility treatment through integrated, in-office care by OB/GYNs, supporting earlier intervention prior to referral to higher-cost specialty care.

Launched FemaSeed Complete at ACOG 2026, advancing commercialization and expanding provider awareness to support adoption of first-line fertility treatment in the OB/GYN office.

Established strategic partnership with AMI Technologies

Appointed John Canning as Chief Operating Officer, enhancing leadership to drive operational execution and support commercial growth.

Appointed Kenneth D. Eichenbaum, M.D., M.S.E., to the Board of Directors, enhancing leadership and strategic oversight.

Initiated patient enrollment in the FINALE pivotal clinical trial evaluating FemBloc ® , advancing toward U.S. approval of a first-of-its kind, non-surgical permanent birth control.

, advancing toward U.S. approval of a first-of-its kind, non-surgical permanent birth control. FemBloc permanent birth control system achieved Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification, supporting global regulatory readiness and future market access.

Received AMA CPT Editorial Panel approval of a new Category III CPT code for FemaSeed intratubal insemination (ITI), supporting future reimbursement and broader adoption in the U.S.

Entered a strategic distribution partnership with OR Consulting

Established partnership with Refuah Health Center, advancing adoption of FemaSeed as a first-line infertility treatment and expanding access through community-based care.

“During the first quarter of 2026 and into the second quarter of 2026, we delivered meaningful clinical, regulatory and commercial progress across our FemBloc and FemaSeed platforms,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Femasys. “We are accelerating commercialization of FemaSeed with the introduction of the FemSperm® product family, enabling OB/GYNs to deliver integrated, in-office fertility care. Concurrently, we advanced FemBloc with initiation of patient enrollment in the FINALE pivotal clinical trial, a key step toward U.S. FDA approval. We believe our current cash resources are sufficient to fund operations into the third quarter of 2026. We remain focused on scaling a broad portfolio of innovative women’s health solutions globally, addressing critical unmet needs with safe, technologically advanced products.”

Financial Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

Sales increased by $83,625, or 24.5%, to $424,889 in 2026 from $341,264 in 2025, primarily due to sales of FemBloc.

Research and development expenses decreased by $1,659,071, or 55.9%, to $1,309,401 in 2026 compared to $2,968,472 in 2025, primarily reflecting the transition of development products into inventory to support commercialization, along with lower development, clinical, compensation, and professional service costs.

Net income, including gains from changes in fair value of financial instruments, was $846,100, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to a net loss of $5,896,839, or ($0.23) per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026, was approximately $5.4 million and the Company had an accumulated deficit of approximately $145.0 million. The Company expects, based on its current operating plan, its current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its ongoing operations into the third quarter of 2026.

For more information, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-Q filed May 8, 2026, which can be accessed on the SEC website.

FEMASYS INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited) Assets March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,386,041 9,266,353 Accounts receivable, net 172,264 616,600 Inventory

6,105,267 5,740,249 Prepaid and other current assets 679,917 833,133 Total current assets 12,343,489 16,456,335 Property and equipment, at cost: Leasehold improvements 1,238,886 1,238,886 Office equipment 80,941 78,155 Furniture and fixtures 421,798 417,876 Machinery and equipment 3,095,633 3,065,713 Construction in progress 955,271 897,885 5,792,529 5,698,515 Less accumulated depreciation (3,868,518 ) (3,802,940 ) Net property and equipment 1,924,011 1,895,575 Long-term assets: Lease right-of-use assets, net 1,178,941 1,297,121 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 124,252 134,914 Other long-term assets 924,552 940,232 Total long-term assets 2,227,745 2,372,267 Total assets $ 16,495,245 20,724,177 (continued)









FEMASYS INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited) Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,597,591 1,830,124 Accrued expenses 1,024,706 1,265,773 Clinical holdback – current portion 52,572 52,644 Operating lease liabilities – current portion 480,286 487,624 Total current liabilities 3,155,155 3,636,165 Long-term liabilities: Clinical holdback – long-term portion 54,487 52,370 Convertible notes payable, net 3,335,176 3,178,864 Conversion option liability 488,000 2,014,000 Warrants liabilities 1,260,000 4,943,000 Operating lease liabilities – long-term portion 912,534 1,030,476 Total long-term liabilities 6,050,197 11,218,710 Total liabilities 9,205,352 14,854,875 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par, 200,000,000 authorized, 60,507,909 shares issued and 60,390,686 outstanding as of March 31, 2026; and 59,720,010 shares issued and 59,602,787 outstanding as of December 31, 2025 60,508 59,720 Treasury stock, 117,223 common shares (60,000 ) (60,000 ) Warrants 5,246,150 5,246,150 Additional paid-in capital 147,023,279 146,449,576 Accumulated deficit (144,980,044 ) (145,826,144 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,289,893 5,869,302 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,495,245 20,724,177







FEMASYS INC. Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Sales $ 424,889 341,264 Cost of sales (excluding depreciation expense) 158,606 117,266 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,309,401 2,968,472 Sales and marketing 1,315,755 908,567 General and administrative 1,782,390 1,722,713 Depreciation and amortization 82,270 84,853 Total operating expenses 4,489,816 5,684,605 Loss from operations (4,223,533 ) (5,460,607 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 49,827 19,029 Change in fair value of conversion option liability 1,513,413 — Change in fair value of warrants liabilities 3,683,000 — Interest expense (176,607 ) (459,449 ) Total other income (expense), net 5,069,633 (440,420 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 846,100 (5,901,027 ) Income tax benefit — (4,188 ) Net income (loss) $ 846,100 (5,896,839 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 328,646 (5,896,839 ) Earnings (losses) per share: Basic

$ 0.00 (0.23 ) Diluted

0.00 (0.23 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic

66,645,591 25,149,236 Diluted

78,095,633 25,149,236





About Femasys

Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator focused on making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective for women worldwide through its broad, patent-protected portfolio of novel, in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products. As a U.S. manufacturer with global regulatory approvals, Femasys is actively commercializing its lead product innovations in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys’ fertility portfolio includes FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination (ITI), a groundbreaking first-step infertility treatment; FemSperm®, a CLIA waived sperm preparation and analysis product line; and FemVue®, a companion diagnostic for fallopian tube assessment. Published clinical trial data demonstrate that FemaSeed achieved more than double the pregnancy rate of traditional IUI, with a comparable safety profile and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.1

FemBloc® permanent birth control is the first and only non-surgical, in-office alternative to centuries-old surgical sterilization that received full regulatory approval in Europe in June 2025, the UK in August 2025, and New Zealand in September 2025. Commercialization of this highly cost-effective, convenient and significantly safer approach will be completed through strategic partnerships in select European countries. Alongside FemBloc, the FemChec® diagnostic product provides an ultrasound-based test to confirm procedural success. Published data from initial clinical trials demonstrated compelling effectiveness, five-year safety, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.2 For U.S. FDA approval, enrollment in the FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751) is ongoing.

Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

References

1Liu, J. H., Glassner, M., Gracia, C. R., Johnstone, E. B., Schnell, V. L., Thomas, M. A., L. Morrison, Lee-Sepsick, K. (2024). FemaSeed Directional Intratubal Artificial Insemination for Couples with Male-Factor or Unexplained Infertility Associated with Low Male Sperm Count. J Gynecol Reprod Med, 8(2), 01-12. doi: 10.33140/JGRM.08.02.08.

2Liu, J. H., Blumenthal, P. D., Castaño, P. M., Chudnoff, S. C., Gawron, L. M., Johnstone, E. B., Lee-Sepsick, K. (2025). FemBloc Non-Surgical Permanent Contraception for Occlusion of the Fallopian Tubes. J Gynecol Reprod Med, 9(1), 01-12. doi: 10.33140/JGRM.09.01.05.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our FemBloc product candidate; our ability to develop and advance our current FemBloc product candidate and successfully enroll and complete the clinical trial; the ability of our clinical trial to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidate and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidate; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidate, our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

IR@femasys.com

Media@femasys.com