Femasys Advances OB/GYN Expansion with Adoption of FemaSeed® Fertility Portfolio by Minnesota Women’s Care

-- Leading multi-site OB/GYN health practice to implement FemVue® for fertility diagnostic evaluation and FemaSeed for first-line treatment across all four locations --

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator developing transformative fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control solutions designed to improve the standard of care, expand access, and reduce costs for women worldwide, announced today that Minnesota Women’s Care will implement FemVue for fertility diagnostic evaluation and FemaSeed Complete for in-office first-line fertility treatment across its four OB/GYN practice locations.

“We are excited to see Minnesota Women’s Care embrace our fertility portfolio with implementation across multiple locations at once, reflecting the early recognition of the value these innovative solutions can bring to women earlier in their fertility journey,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Femasys. “Following our August financing, we are in the early stages of further expanding our commercial team, which will allow our sales representatives to deepen their presence within their respective territories and support broader OB/GYN adoption.”

“We have always believed that women’s healthcare should be centered around the individual patient and evolve as better options become available,” said Melvin Ashford, M.D., Founder and CEO of Minnesota Women’s Care. “After evaluating FemVue and FemaSeed with our physicians and clinical team, I am excited to move forward with implementation across all four of our locations. We believe these technologies represent an important advancement in how OB/GYN practices can address fertility needs earlier, and our decision to adopt them across the practice reflects the confidence we have in the value they can bring to both our physicians and the women we serve.”

About FemaSeed Fertility Portfolio

The Femasys Fertility Portfolio is designed to support a more complete fertility care pathway, beginning with diagnostic evaluation for both women and men. FemVue uses ultrasound to assess fallopian tube patency, while SpermVue provides an at-home male fertility screening option to help identify potential barriers to conception earlier. FemaSeed Complete combines FemaSeed with FemSperm for in-office sperm preparation and handling, enabling practices to provide first-line fertility treatment without the need for referral to a specialist or outside laboratory. Together, the portfolio is designed to enable earlier fertility care that is more accessible and lower cost. Learn more at www.femaseed.com and www.femvue.com.

About Femasys Inc.

Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator developing transformative fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control solutions designed to improve the standard of care, expand access, and reduce costs for women worldwide. The Company is focused on commercializing its fertility portfolio, led by FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, together with complementary diagnostic and sperm preparation products, in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys is also advancing FemBloc®, its non-surgical, in-office permanent birth control solution, toward U.S. FDA approval through the ongoing FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751). FemBloc received regulatory approvals in Europe, the UK and New Zealand in 2025, supporting commercialization through strategic partnerships in select international markets. Femasys’ portfolio is supported by broad intellectual property protection and clinical data demonstrating favorable safety, encouraging effectiveness results, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction. Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Minnesota Women’s Care

Founded by Melvin Ashford, M.D., Minnesota Women’s Care is a multi-site OB/GYN and urogynecology practice providing comprehensive healthcare for women across all stages of life. The practice offers obstetric and gynecologic care, fertility services, urogynecology, minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, primary care, midwifery and other specialized women’s health services. Founded with a patient-centered mission, Minnesota Women’s Care is committed to providing high-quality care in a warm and welcoming environment, partnering with patients in healthcare decisions by listening and responding to their individual needs and concerns. Minnesota Women’s Care operates four clinical locations, as well as a Specialty Surgery Center for Women.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our FemBloc product candidate; develop and advance our current FemBloc product candidate and successfully enroll and complete the clinical trial; the ability of our clinical trial to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidate and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidate; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidate, our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

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