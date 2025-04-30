Featured Talk at SID 2025: Prof. Maria Hordinsky and Alpenglow Biosciences Present Innovations in 3D Imaging for Alopecia and Skin Disease

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpenglow Biosciences is proud to sponsor a featured speaker session and networking lunch at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) 2025 Annual Meeting. Attendees will explore cutting-edge 3D Pathology technologies that are unlocking new insights into skin diseases—including alopecia—and transforming dermatological research and care.

Lunch will be provided during the session.

Featured Speaker Session

Talk Title: Advancing Dermatology: 3D Pathology Innovations and Clinical Applications in Alopecia and other Skin Diseases

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 12:45 PM – 1:45 PM

Location: Sapphire A/B, Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel

Clinical Presentation: Maria Hordinsky, MD

R.W. Goltz Professor and Vice Chair of Research. Department of Dermatology, University of Minnesota.

Professor Hordinsky is internationally recognized for her expertise in hair and scalp disorders. Her research has advanced the understanding of the neuroimmune system’s role in alopecia and other inflammatory skin conditions.

Technical Presentation: Nick Reder, MD, MPH

Founder and CEO, Alpenglow Biosciences

Dr. Reder will present how Alpenglow’s 3D imaging platform captures full-thickness skin at cellular resolution, enabling non-destructive visualization of nerve structure, immune architecture, and the neuroimmune interface.

Alpenglow at SID 2025

Alpenglow’s 3D Derm Score™ and 3D spatial imaging technologies will also be featured in three collaborative posters, highlighting advances in the study of alopecia, atopic dermatitis, and Mohs micrographic surgery.

Learn More and Connect

To view Alpenglow’s full SID 2025 program, including poster details, booth information, and to schedule a 1:1 meeting, visit: alpenglowbiosciences.com/sid-2025

About Alpenglow Biosciences

Alpenglow Biosciences is a venture-backed company focused on accelerating drug development and improving clinical diagnostics with AI-enabled 3D spatial imaging technology. Their 3D spatial biology platform solution provides new spatial biology insights with greater accuracy by non-destructively digitizing entire tissues. Alpenglow partners with pharmaceutical companies to bring better therapeutics to market faster through greater understanding of mechanism of action, efficacy & toxicology, and patient trial enrollment using their patented platform. Five of the top 10 pharma companies already work with Alpenglow to accelerate development timelines, save costs, gain new insights, and improve therapeutic success. To learn more please visit www.alpenglowbiosciences.com.

