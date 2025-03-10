FDA Roundup: March 7, 2025

On Wednesday, the FDA approved Encelto (revakinagene taroretcel-lwey), an allogeneic encapsulated cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of adults with idiopathic macular telangiectasia type 2 (MacTel). MacTel is a rare progressive disease of the macula (portion of the eye that process sharp central vision), leading to degeneration of the photoreceptors which are specialized light-detecting cells in the back of the eye.

Encelto is administered into the patient’s eye during a single surgical procedure performed by a qualified ophthalmologist. Encelto works by expressing recombinant human ciliary neurotrophic factor, which is a factor that may promote the survival and maintenance of the macular photoreceptors.