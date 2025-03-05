FDA Roundup: March 4, 2025

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:
On Monday, the FDA approved the first generics of Xarelto (rivaroxaban), 2.5 mg, tablets to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in adult patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) and to reduce the risk of major thrombotic vascular events in adult patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD), including patients who have recently undergone a lower extremity revascularization procedure due to symptomatic PAD. Anticoagulants (blood thinners) are among the most commonly prescribed medications in the U.S., and Monday’s approval of the first generics of rivaroxaban, 2.5 mg, tablets will make a direct impact on American patients who rely on anticoagulant medications. Approving safe and effective generics to help provide patients more treatment options continues to be a priority for the FDA.
On Friday, the FDA informed sponsors of testosterone products of new labeling changes resulting from the results of the Testosterone Replacement Therapy for Assessment of Long-term Vascular Events and Efficacy Response in Hypogonadal Men (TRAVERSE) clinical trial and the results from required postmarket ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) studies. The labeling changes include a new warning about the risk of increased blood pressure for testosterone products that currently do not contain such labeling information.
- On Friday, the FDA approved TNKase (tenecteplase) to treat acute ischemic stroke (AIS) in adults. The most common adverse reaction is bleeding. TNKase is for intravenous administration only and recommended dosing is available in the prescribing information.
