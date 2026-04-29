FDA Announces Major Steps to Implement Real-Time Clinical Trials

Agency unveils real-time trial proofs-of-concept and upcoming pilot program

White Oak, Md., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced two major steps as part of an initiative to advance the implementation of real-time clinical trials (RTCT). First, the agency unveiled the successful initiation of two proof-of-concept clinical trials that will report endpoints and data signals to the agency in real time. Second, the agency released a Request for Information (RFI) regarding a proposed pilot program for RTCT that will launch this summer.

Early-phase clinical trials are a bottleneck in drug development, often characterized by high uncertainty, limited patient populations, and inefficient decision-making processes. Data is typically reported from sites to sponsors, who analyze and subsequently submit data to the FDA. With improvements in AI and data science, sponsors and trial sites have the opportunity to conduct real-time trials in a way that enhances safety monitoring and radically increases efficiency.

“For 60 years, we've been conducting clinical trials in the same way, where key data signals can take years to reach the FDA. The lag time can delay regulatory decisions unnecessarily and slow down the drug development timeline,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H. “We are boldly advancing a modern approach whereby FDA scientists can view safety signals and endpoints in real time as a trial progresses. This will help us accelerate promising therapies, and build toward our ultimate goal of running real-time, continuous trials across all phases of drug development.”

The FDA is announcing the successful initiation of proof-of-concept RTCTs by AstraZeneca and Amgen. AstraZeneca is conducting a Phase 2 multi-site trial, TRAVERSE, in patients with treatment-naïve mantle cell lymphoma, with participation from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and University of Pennsylvania. Amgen is conducting a Phase 1b trial, STREAM-SCLC, in patients with limited-stage small cell lung carcinoma and final site selection is in process. For each trial, the FDA met with the sponsor on the establishment of criteria for reporting signals in real time. The agency has since received and validated signals for AstraZeneca’s trial through Paradigm Health, thereby establishing the feasibility of the technical framework required for real-time signal sharing.

The FDA seeks to build on these proofs-of-concept with a broader pilot program. Today’s RFI seeks input on potential pilot program design and implementation, as well as evaluation metrics and success criteria.

“Real-time trials have been talked about for years. We demonstrated that it is not only possible, but also potentially transformative for the clinical trials ecosystem,” said Chief AI Officer Jeremy Walsh. “We have to consider our processes from the standpoint of a patient awaiting a potentially powerful treatment.”

Real-time clinical trials are an important step towards the agency’s goal of facilitating continuous trials. At present, most clinical development occurs in discrete phases. Because each defined phase of clinical development is run according to a protocol and typically as a separate study, there is generally a hiatus in the development program after one phase ends and the next begins. This slows the pace of product development. Because real-time trials allow the FDA to view key insights in real time, this hiatus could be eliminated or reduced to a minimum, enabling “continuous” trials.

The agency will accept comments on the RFI until May 29, 2026. The agency intends to disseminate final selection criteria in July and complete pilot selections in August.







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The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, radiation-emitting electronic products, and for regulating tobacco products.





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