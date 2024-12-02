FBB Biomed Signs Agreement with Verici Dx plc to Offer Research-Use-Only “RUO” Tests to Clinicians

Agreement Enables Clinical Researchers to Access Breakthrough Technology for Neurologic Diseases

CORALVILLE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FBB Biomed today announced it has signed a Master Services Agreement with Verici Dx plc (AIM: VRCI.L), for Laboratory Services for Research-Use-Only (RUO) (FDA defined) tests for clinicians seeking advanced insights into neurologic diseases, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Multiple Sclerosis, ALS, Depression, Schizophrenia, and long COVID.

These state-of-the-art RUO tests are designed to illuminate potential root causes of complex neurologic conditions, providing a powerful tool to advance the understanding and treatment of these disorders. Given the global rise in neurologic disease burden—including the surge of long COVID cases—this collaboration marks a critical step forward in equipping clinicians with the research data needed to improve patient outcomes and combat these debilitating diseases.

This agreement will make RUO tests available to clinicians dedicated to improving the lives of patients affected by chronic neurologic conditions. FBB Biomed, supported by Verici Dx, is committed to fostering innovation in neurodegenerative disease research, offering new hope in addressing some of today’s most urgent health challenges.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Howard Urnovitz, CEO of FBB Biomed, said, “We are excited to announce this strategic collaboration with Verici Dx, a leader in RNA sequencing. This partnership allows FBB Biomed to offer its innovative RUO tests to early-adopter clinics and clinicians working to advance diagnostics for neurological diseases. This agreement represents a transformative step for our company, moving us from an R&D focus into commercial operations.”

Dr. Urnovitz will present his insights from the first 300 samples during his December 3, 2024, webinar hosted by LGC Biosearch Technologies, a global leader in genomic analysis. This webinar will highlight how these innovative tests are revolutionizing neurologic disease research and provide a preview of the advanced diagnostic capabilities soon to be accessible to researchers and clinicians.

Register here for the LGC-hosted webinar: https://shorturl.at/Cc820

About FBB Biomed

FBB Biomed is a privately held Delaware-based company headquartered in Coralville, Iowa. The company has developed a blood-based test as an alternative to spinal taps, delivering RUO results in under two weeks—compared to the typical two years required for a diagnosis through traditional methods. FBB Biomed’s ongoing research is focused on evaluating the efficacy of this test, particularly for conditions linked to the COVID-19 epidemic, such as Long Covid.

Disclaimer:

The Research-Use-Only (RUO) tests mentioned in this press release have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for diagnostic purposes. These tests are intended solely for research purposes and are not intended for use in the diagnosis, treatment, or prevention of any disease. Clinicians should consult appropriate regulatory authorities and guidelines before using these tests in a clinical setting.

