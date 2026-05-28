Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Special Rights attached to the First and Second Tranche of Bonds

Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies, announces that the Board has resolved, based on the authorisation granted by the General Meeting held on 4 May 2026, to issue 8,000,000 additional Special Rights in connection with the First and Second Tranche of Bonds (originally announced on 3 April 2025 and 11 December 2025). 4,000,000 of the Special Rights will be attached to the First Tranche of Bonds and 4,000,000 to the Second Tranche of Bonds, to cover the Company's obligations to issue shares for future first- and second-tranche amortisations, unless the Company elects to amortise in cash.

The Special Rights are issued in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue) without consideration to HCM as the initial subscriber of the First and Seconds Tranche of Bonds. The Special Rights are attached to the First and Second Tranche of Bonds and cannot be separated from them. Should Heights Capital Management, Inc. use its right to transfer Bonds, the Special Rights attached to the relevant bonds that have not been exercised at the time of the transfer would be simultaneously transferred to the new bondholder.

The Special Rights may only be exercised, and Shares may only be issued pursuant to such exercised Special Rights, in accordance with the First and Second Tranche Conditions.

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland

(Media)

Kare Laukkanen

+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223

kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi FINN Partners, US

(Media)

Alyssa Paldo +1 847 791-8085

alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner +44 (0) 207 213 0880 Sisu Partners Oy

(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)

Juha Karttunen

Jukka Järvelä +358 (0)40 555 4727

+358 (0)50 553 8990

About BEXMAB

The BEXMAB study is an open-label Phase I/II clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment. Directly targeting Clever-1 could limit the replication capacity of cancer cells, increase antigen presentation, ignite an immune response, and allow current treatments to be more effective. Clever-1 is highly expressed in both AML and MDS and associated with therapy resistance, limited T cell activation and poor outcomes.

About Bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.