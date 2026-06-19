Fapon Biopharma and MOTE Therapeutics to Present Dual-Platform B-Cell Immunotherapy Franchise at BIO 2026

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon Biopharma, a clinical-stage biotech company innovating therapeutic antibodies and fusion proteins, and MOTE Therapeutics, a preclinical-stage biotech company developing a novel targeted LNP delivery platform and in vivo CAR-T therapies, today announced their participation in the BIO International Convention 2026, taking place June 22–25 at the San Diego Convention Center. Both companies are members of Fapon Group. They will present their dual-targeting (CD19×BCMA), dual-platform (TCE + in vivo CAR-T) franchise designed to achieve deep and durable B-cell depletion through complementary therapeutic modalities, with both assets advancing toward human trials in the next six months.

The companies will exhibit at Booth 5435-2 in the Shanghai Pudong Pavilion, highlighting their complementary technology platforms, innovative pipeline across immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases, and global partnership opportunities.

Two proprietary technology platforms serve as the engine behind this pipeline. Fapon Biopharma brings its proprietary VHH human-cynomolgus cross-binding T-cell engager platform, an innovative approach designed to overcome developability and therapeutic window constraints associated with traditional multi-specific immune cell engagers, featuring human-cynomolgus cross-reactivity, scalable GMP manufacturing with proven cell line development, and versatile molecular design. MOTE Therapeutics' breakthrough mobilize™ targeted LNP (tLNP) platform is a next-generation in vivo gene delivery system that enables cell-specific targeted delivery and extrahepatic tissue distribution through a non-covalent, modular surface functionalization approach that requires no chemical conjugation.

The companies' B-cell depletion franchise takes center stage at BIO 2026. This franchise features two differentiated programs targeting CD19 and BCMA, designed to deliver potent and sustained B-cell depletion: FPE024, a potential best-in-class CD19×BCMA×CD3 tri-specific T-cell engager for autoimmune indications, with IND filing targeted Q1 2027; and MTX001, a CD19×BCMA in vivo CAR-T program powered by the mobilize™ tLNP platform, with an investigator-initiated first-in-human study expected in Q4 2026.

In addition to the B-cell depletion franchise, the companies have built a robust pipeline spanning discovery, preclinical and clinical stages. Leading the clinical-stage pipeline is FP008, a global first-in-class PD1×IL10M fusion protein for immuno-oncology, currently in Phase I development with key readout anticipated in 2026. FP012 is a global first-in-class TL1A×IL10MM fusion protein for inflammatory bowel disease and other inflammatory and autoimmune indications. FPE021 is a potential best-in-class CDH17-targeting T-cell engager with a second co-stimulation signal for gastrointestinal tract cancers. Both FP012 and FPE021 are entering IND-enabling CMC/GLP toxicology in 2026.

Attendees interested in the science behind these programs can gain deeper insights during a dedicated company presentation, titled "Building a Dual-Targeting / Dual-Platform Franchise for B-Cell Immunotherapy" on Monday, June 22 at 4:30 PM PT in Room 3. The session will detail the technical design, development roadmap and commercial potential of the companies' integrated dual-platform strategy for B-cell immunotherapy.

Fapon Biopharma and MOTE Therapeutics are actively pursuing flexible partnership models, including co-development and licensing. Industry partners, investors and biotech peers are invited to schedule one-on-one meetings in advance via email at biopharmaBD@fapon.com (Americas, Europe and other regions), BDAP@fapon.com (Asia-Pacific), or BD@motetx.com, or visit Booth 5435-2 during exhibit hours to discuss how these differentiated platforms and pipeline assets can support their development goals.

About Fapon Biopharma

Fapon Biopharma specializes in discovering and developing biologics for cancer treatment, autoimmune diseases and other therapeutic areas with significant unmet medical needs. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, the company has built advanced drug discovery platforms, including an antibody discovery platform based on globally leading mammalian cell display technology, a platform for generating IL-10M fusion proteins, and a TCE platform based on cross-species CD3-VHH of human and monkey. With a differentiated pipeline of leading drug candidates, Fapon Biopharma has established end-to-end capabilities covering the entire drug development process from drug discovery, preclinical research, Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) to early clinical development. Committed to innovation, the company strives to deliver safer, more efficacious, affordable, and accessible biologics for patients worldwide.

About MOTE Therapeutics

MOTE Therapeutics is a next-generation RNA therapeutics company focused on solving one of the most fundamental bottlenecks in nucleic acid medicine: delivering RNA payloads — particularly circular RNA (circRNA) — to cells and tissues outside the liver. The company's proprietary mobilize™ platform is a modular, scalable, and chemistry-free system for functionalizing LNPs with cell-targeting specificity. It enables targeted circRNA delivery to previously inaccessible cell types, unlocking treatments for intractable diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple myeloma, plasma cell leukemia, hematopoietic stem cell disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded by Fapon Group and circular RNA pioneer Dr. Alex Wesselhoeft, MOTE combines cutting-edge delivery science with a global footprint spanning the U.S. and China.

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SOURCE Fapon Biopharma