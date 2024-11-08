Eyenovia to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on Tuesday, November 12th

Company to host an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic technology company developing and commercializing advanced products leveraging its proprietary Optejet topical ophthalmic medication dispensing platform, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Tuesday, November 12th, 2024, after the markets close. Following the release, Eyenovia management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial and operating results.

Participants should dial 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8470 (international) and reference Conference ID# 13748714.

To access the Call me™ feature, which avoids having to wait for an operator, click here.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available here and on the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia’s website for one year.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is an ophthalmic technology company developing and commercializing advanced products leveraging its proprietary Optejet topical ophthalmic medication dispensing platform. The Optejet is especially useful in chronic front-of-the-eye diseases due to its ease of use, enhanced safety and tolerability, and potential for superior compliance versus standard eye drops. Together, these benefits may combine to produce better treatment options and outcomes for patients and providers. The company’s pre-NDA candidate, MicroPine, is being developed for pediatric progressive myopia, a global epidemic impacting hundreds of millions of children worldwide and representing a multi-billion-dollar addressable market. The company’s current commercial portfolio includes clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05%, for post-surgical pain and inflammation, and Mydcombi® for mydriasis. Eyenovia has also secured licensing and development agreements for additional multi-billion-dollar indications where the Optejet may be advantageous, including dry eye. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:

Eyenovia, Inc.

Andrew Jones

Chief Financial Officer

ajones@eyenovia.com

Eyenovia Investor Contact:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

eric@lifesciadvisors.com

(646) 751-4363