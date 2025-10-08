SUBSCRIBE
Extendicare Announces Timing of 2025 Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

October 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

MARKHAM, Ontario, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 after market close on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. A conference call hosted by Michael Guerriere, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Bacon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be held on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call on November 12, 2025, please dial 1-833-752-3395. A replay of the call by phone will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on November 28, 2025, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 followed by the passcode 4860485#.

A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be available for those not participating in the call at www.extendicare.com under the “Our Investors/Events & Presentations” section and will be followed by an archived recording.

About Extendicare

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care to meet the needs of a growing seniors’ population, inspired by our mission to provide people with the care they need, wherever they call home. We operate a network of 99 long-term care homes (59 owned, 40 under management contracts), deliver approximately 11.5 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 149,300 beds across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs approximately 28,000 qualified, highly trained and dedicated team members who are passionate about providing high-quality care and services to help people live better.

Extendicare contact:

Jillian Fountain
Vice President, Investor Relations
T: (905) 470-5534
E: jfountain@extendicare.com
www.extendicare.com


