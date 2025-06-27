Exicure, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR, the “Company”) releases the following financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $10.4 million as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $12.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Research and Development (R&D) Expense: Research and development expenses were $0.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $0 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase in R&D expense of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was due to incurring research and development expenses in 2025 after the acquisition of GPCR Therapeutics USA Inc. (“GPCR USA”), which is conducting research. Immediately prior to closing the acquisition of GPCR USA, the Company recorded no research or development expenses.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expense: General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase in G&A expense of $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was mostly due to the additional expenses incurred from the acquisition of GPCR USA and increased professional services compared to the same prior year quarter.

Gain on early lease termination: Due to the early termination of the Chicago lease as of January 31, 2025, the Company recognized a $6 million gain resulting from the reversal of the remaining liability related to this lease.

Other Income: The Company recognized a gain from the reversal of liability related to registration rights delay amounts owed to a shareholder after they agreed to waive the penalty amount owed.

Net Income (Loss): The Company had a net income of $3.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to a net loss of $0.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net income of $3.8 million was primarily driven by the $6 million gain from the reversal of the lease liability, offset by increased operating expenses from the acquisition of GPCR USA.

Going Concern: Management believes that the Company’s existing cash and cash equivalents is not sufficient to continue to fund operations. The Company has already engaged in significant cost reductions, and our ability to further cut costs and extend the Company’s operating runway is limited. As a result, substantial additional financing is needed in the short term to pay expenses, fund the ongoing exploration of strategic alternatives and pursue any alternatives that may be identified. The Company also needs to raise capital to fund its operations. There can be no assurance that such additional financing will be available and, if available, can be obtained on acceptable terms.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) has historically been an early-stage biotechnology company focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. Following its restructuring and suspension of clinical and development activities, the Company is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. In January, it acquired a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for hematologic diseases. The Company’s lead program in development is being evaluated for its ability to improve stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma, sickle cell disease, and in support of cell and gene therapy. For more information, visit www.exicuretx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact may be deemed forward looking including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s current business plans and objectives, including the pursuit of strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value, the timing of the equity investment closing and potential additional equity investment and the Nasdaq Hearings Panel process and potential results. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “advance,” “believes,” “target,” “may,” “intend,” “could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2025, as updated by the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

EXICURE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,420 $ 12,508 Other receivable 172 521 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 713 644 Total current assets 11,305 13,673 Other noncurrent assets 1,449 1,357 Property and equipment, net 565 26 Right-of-use asset 237 — Intangible Asset 3,784 — Goodwill 3,340 — Total assets $ 20,680 $ 15,056 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,210 $ 1,031 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,679 2,040 Total current liabilities 3,889 3,071 Lease liability, noncurrent 27 5,213 Contingent Consideration 5,382 — Total liabilities 9,298 8,284 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 6,317,771 issued and outstanding, March 31, 2025; 6,026,841 issued and outstanding, December 31, 2024 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 207,635 206,035 Accumulated deficit (196,254 ) (199,264 ) Total stockholders' equity 11,382 6,772 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 20,680 $ 15,056

EXICURE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue: Revenue $ — $ 500 Total revenue — 500 Operating expenses: Research and development expense 808 — General and administrative expense 2,217 1,336 Gain on early lease termination (5,974 ) — Total operating expenses (2,949 ) 1,336 Operating income (loss) 2,949 (836 ) Other income (expense), net: Dividend income 27 4 Interest income 5 3 Gain on settlement of accounts payables 191 — Change in fair value of contingent liability (136 ) — Other expense, net (26 ) — Total other income, net 61 7 Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes 3,010 (829 ) Provision for income taxes — — Net income (loss) $ 3,010 $ (829 ) Net income (loss) per common share: * Basic $ 0.49 $ (0.48 ) Diluted $ 0.49 $ (0.48 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 6,172,268 1,730,201 Diluted 6,182,679 1,730,201 * reflects a one-for-five (1:5) reverse stock split effected on August 27, 2024

