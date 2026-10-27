Exagen to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 10, 2026

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of innovative autoimmune testing, will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. John Aballi, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Black, Chief Financial Officer, will host a webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) that morning to review the results.

The webcast will be available on the Exagen Investor Relations website at investors.exagen.com. Participants wishing to join by phone should register in advance using the following link for dial-in instructions: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId7f4a0dc53154d5e84d4eb39ccfa279d.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months via the Exagen Investor Relations website at investors.exagen.com

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a specialized diagnostics company with an autoimmune platform that empowers physicians to make more confident decisions, earlier. Its flagship test, AVISE® CTD, provides diagnostic clarity in complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren's disease. Based in San Diego County, California, Exagen operates a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited rheumatology laboratory delivering precise, timely results to physicians and partners across healthcare and biopharma. Through ongoing research and innovation, Exagen is committed to advancing care for autoimmune disease.

For more information, visit Exagen.com or follow Exagen on LinkedIn .

Contact

Tina Jacobsen, CFA

Exagen Inc.

ir@exagen.com

