Exactech Announces CEO Transition

Aurelio Sahagun, experienced leader with over 20 years' industry experience, will succeed Darin Johnson as new company CEO upon successful closing of the sale of the company

Exactech continues to execute on its restructuring process, with expected sale closing as soon as October

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactech ("the Company"), a global medical technology leader, today announced that Aurelio Sahagun will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the new company's business upon the closing of the pending sale, which is expected as soon as October. Mr. Sahagun will succeed current CEO Darin Johnson, who will assist in the leadership transition and will assume a strategic advisory role for the new company.

Mr. Sahagun brings over 20 years of experience in the medical device industry, with particular expertise in guiding innovative medical device products from development to distribution with enhanced financial outcomes. Mr. Sahagun most recently served as the President, North America, of the Straumann Group, a global leader in orthodontic solutions and implants, where he helped drive double-digit sales CAGR and a significant increase in the segment's profitability. Before that, Mr. Sahagun was the President of Microport Orthopedics and served in various leadership positions for other medical device companies, including Wright Medical Technology and Medtronic.

"I'm excited to pass the baton to Aurelio following the Company's successful closing of the sale to new ownership," said Mr. Johnson. "Aurelio is well-equipped to lead the new company with his vast experience in driving excellent results for innovative medical devices and implants. I am impressed by Aurelio's people-first approach that is highly consistent with Exactech's culture and core values. It's been a great honor to lead Exactech for the past six years, following over two decades at the Company working alongside our impressive team providing innovative products for our surgeon partners and patients, and I am confident Aurelio is the right leader for the new company."

"I'm thrilled to join the company at this important juncture," added Mr. Sahagun. "The people, products and culture that have been cultivated throughout the Company's 40-year history are recognized across the industry and will bolster the mission and success of the 'new Exactech'. I'm looking forward to working with the team to execute on our strategic priorities upon emergence, including driving the continued success of the impressive product portfolio and maintaining strong financial performance as a new company. I would echo Darin's sentiment that the Exactech team brings unmatched industry-knowledge, dedication and enthusiasm, and I know we will continue to facilitate improved outcomes for surgeons and their patients as an even stronger new company for years to come."

Clara Anderson, Managing Director at Strategic Value Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, "SVP"), said: "Aurelio Sahagun is an exceptional leader who joins as Exactech is positioned to enter a new chapter, focused on achieving an industry-leading standard of quality across manufacturing and its broader operations. We look forward to working with Aurelio and the broader team to ensure the 'new Exactech' begins its next phase on the strongest possible footing."

Mr. Sahagun holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Madrid and a Masters in Business Administration from HEC in Paris. Mr. Sahagun will be based in Exactech's Gainesville, Florida headquarters.

In March, a group of investors – including SVP, Stellex Capital Management LLC, and Greywolf Capital Management LP – was designated as the winning bidder to acquire substantially all of Exactech's operations and assets.

About Exactech



Exactech is a global medical technology leader that empowers orthopaedic surgeons with innovative implants, surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® (AI) ecosystem of smart technologies to give patients EXACTLY what they need to regain mobility. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and X.

About SVP



SVP is a global alternative investment firm that focuses on special situations, private equity, opportunistic credit and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial and operational expertise to unlock value in its portfolio companies. Today SVP manages approximately $22 billion in assets under management, and since inception, has invested more than $53 billion of capital. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has over 200 employees, including more than 100 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT) and London, and a presence in Tokyo. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com.

About Stellex Capital Management, LLC



With offices in New York, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and London, Stellex Capital is a private equity firm with over $3.9 billion in assets under management. Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that stand to benefit from its operationally focused and hands-on approach to investing. Portfolio companies are supported by Stellex's industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insights, and access to capital.

About Greywolf LP



Founded in 2003, Greywolf Capital Management LP ("Greywolf" or the "Firm") is a registered investment adviser with over $3 billion in assets under management allocated across our Distressed/Special Situations, CLO Credit and Hard Asset Strategies. Our accomplished and cohesive team of 32 includes 14 dedicated investment professionals. At Greywolf, we combine the expertise developed over our history with time-tested portfolio management skills to offer attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long-term with little correlation to the broad based markets. The Firm has earned a reputation for its commitment to integrity, transparency and alignment as a true partner with our investors.

