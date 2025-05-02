SUBSCRIBE
Exact Sciences to Participate in May 2025 Investor Conference

May 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast.



  • BofA Securities Health Care Conference, Las Vegas
    Fireside chat on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 1:40 p.m. ET (10:40 a.m. PT)

The webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences’ website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.


Contacts

Derek Leckow
Exact Sciences Corp.
investorrelations@exactsciences.com
608-893-0009

