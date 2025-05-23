Exact Sciences Highlights Innovations in Early Cancer Detection and Precision Oncology at ASCO 2025

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced it will present ten abstracts at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 30–June 3, 2025, in Chicago, Ill. Presentations include new data on the Oncodetect™ molecular residual disease (MRD) test, multi-cancer early detection (MCED) testing, the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® test, and the Cologuard® test that underscore Exact Sciences’ expanding portfolio and commitment to advancing care through scientific excellence.

“The data Exact Sciences will present at ASCO 2025 reflect the scientific rigor and clinical significance of our expanding portfolio and pipeline,” said Dr. Rick Baehner, MD, chief medical officer, Precision Oncology at Exact Sciences. “From MRD to MCED to CRC screening, we are advancing evidence-based innovations that help empower providers and deliver crucial answers to patients. Every study, partnership, and data point move us closer to a future where cancer is detected earlier and treated with greater precision.”

Real-world evidence supporting the Cologuard test continues to grow, with ongoing research into repeat screening. New data from prominent experts and research groups reinforce the Oncotype DX® test as a trusted, evidence-backed tool, further affirming its role as the standard of care for predicting chemotherapy benefit for breast cancer patients. Building on more than a decade of experience with Cologuard and 20 years of leadership with the Oncotype DX test, Exact Sciences continues to advance the future of precision oncology and multi-cancer screening.

New Data and Continuous Evidence Generation Underscore the Oncodetect Test’s Power to Detect Cancer Recurrence. Data from the Beta-CORRECT study further strengthens the clinical foundation of the Oncodetect test, confirming its role in helping guide treatment decisions and surveillance strategies for patients with stage II–IV colorectal cancer1. Expanding on this evidence to multiple solid tumor types, Exact Sciences and Flatiron Health continue enrollment in a multi-year, prospective study evaluating how MRD testing can improve cancer monitoring and treatment decisions in community care settings.

New Data Support Promise of MCED as Exact Sciences Prepares for LDT Launch. A modeling study found annual MCED testing could reduce late-stage cancer incidence by more than 40% and mortality by up to 18% in high-risk groups2. Additionally, the Falcon registry, a large, prospective real-world study of Exact Sciences’ MCED test, will track 25,000 participants against a 50,000-person standard-care cohort to assess adoption, outcomes, and patient experience. These findings come as Exact Sciences prepares to launch Cancerguard™ EX, its MCED lab-developed test (LDT), in the second half of the year, marking a significant step in expanding access to earlier cancer detection.

Exact Sciences abstracts at ASCO include:

Precision Oncology

The Association of Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) with Recurrence in Patients with Stage II-IV Colorectal Cancer: The ꞵ-CORRECT Study Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM CT Abstract number: 3590

Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) in Solid Tumors Monday, June 2, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM CT Abstract number: TPS3186

Enhancing Recurrence Detection in Stage III Colorectal Cancer Patients Through Molecular Residual Disease Test-guided Surveillance: A Modeling Study Abstract number: e15600

Patient outcomes in WSG-ADAPT according to NATALEE and MonarchE risk criteria Monday, June 2, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM CT Abstract number: 601



Screening

Adherence to repeat screening for colorectal cancer using the multi-target stool DNA test: Real-world analysis of patients from Federally Qualified Health Centers Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM CT Abstract number: 3630

A decade of progress: Trends in 5-year survival across 17 cancer types Abstract number: e23262

The potential of multi-cancer early detection screening in reducing cancer incidence and mortality in high-risk groups: A modeling study Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM CT Abstract number: 10542

Falcon – Exact Sciences’ multi-cancer early detection (MCED) real-world evidence (RWE) registry Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM CT Abstract number: TPS11189

Evaluation of plasma methylated DNA markers for detection HPV-positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma: a case control study Monday, June 2, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM CT Abstract number: 6057

Feasibility of vaginal tampons versus vaginal swabs in the collection of vaginal fluid for endometrial cancer testing Abstract number: e17617



References

Hashimoto et al. The association of ctDNA with recurrence in patients with stage II-IV colorectal cancer: The β-CORRECT study. Presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2025. Chhatwal, J., Xiao, J., ElHabr, A., Tyson, C., Cao, X., Raoof, S., Fendrick, A. M., Ozbay, A. B., Limburg, P., Beer, T. M., Deshmukh, A., & Briggs, A. (2025). The potential of multi-cancer early detection screening in reducing cancer incidence and mortality in high-risk groups: A modeling study. Presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2025

