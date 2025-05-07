Evotec Receives $ 2.5 m Grant to Generate Next Generation Tuberculosis Treatments

Gates Foundation supports Evotec with a $ 2.5 M grant to generate critical data supporting development of next generation tuberculosis drug combinations.

The collaboration continues a successful partnership on evaluating new treatment regimens aimed at reducing treatment duration and overcoming resistance to current therapies.

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced the award of a US$ 2.5 m grant from The Gates Foundation (GF) to support the development of next-generation treatment regimens for tuberculosis (TB). This is the second grant awarded to Evotec by the GF focused on evaluating new and improved TB therapies using the company's state-of-the-art translational platforms.

The new funding builds on an ongoing five-year partnership which has already generated standardized preclinical data used to select shorter, safer, and more effective TB drug combinations. Under the new grant, Evotec will further characterize promising regimens using its fully integrated TB platform to accelerate the development of transformative TB treatments and significantly impact global health.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are honored to receive this new grant from GF, which reinforces our shared commitment to advancing better treatment options for tuberculosis. Through our ongoing partnership, we have made important contributions to the identification of promising new regimens, and this grant enables us to continue that work."

About Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis (TB) is a highly infectious airborne disease, primarily caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis, that typically affects the lungs but can also impact other parts of the body. TB remains one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases. In 2021 alone, 10.6 million people contracted TB and 1.6 million died from it. Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) continues to pose a major global health challenge and security threat. According to the World Health Organization, there were approximately 450,000 new cases in 2021 resistant to rifampicin and isoniazid-the two most effective first-line TB treatments. These forms of TB are significantly harder and more expensive to treat due to years of inadequate diagnosis and therapy, underscoring the urgent need for faster, safer, and more effective treatment options.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company shaping the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-powered platforms and advanced technologies, we accelerate the creation of life-changing medicines - faster, smarter, and with greater precision. Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, and cell therapies, supported by proprietary platforms such as PanOmics and iPSC technologies.

With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers' needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility.

Through Just - Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability.

With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology.

Evotec's global team of more than 4,800 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Volker Braun

EVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG

Volker.Braun@evotec.com

Media

Susanne Kreuter

VP Head of Strategic Marketing

Susanne.Kreuter@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec SE

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire