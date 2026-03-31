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Press Releases

Evolus to Participate in the Needham 25th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

March 31, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands, today announced members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the upcoming Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.



The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 3:45 PM ET.

The fireside chat can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website here. A replay of the webcast will be available 90 days after the date of the presentation.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics anchored by our flagship products: Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, and Evolysse, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram or Facebook.

Jeuveau® and Nuceiva®, are registered trademarks and Evolysse is a trademark of Evolus, Inc.


Contacts

Evolus Contacts:

Investors:
Nareg Sagherian
Vice President, Head of Global Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: 248-202-9267
Email: ir@evolus.com

Media:
Email: media@evolus.com

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