Evoke Pharma to Participate in Gastroenterology and Hepatology Advanced Practice Providers (GHAPP) Annual Conference

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases with an emphasis on GIMOTI® (metoclopramide) nasal spray, announced that management will participate in the Gastroenterology and Hepatology Advanced Practice Providers Conference taking place from September 12 – 14, 2024 at the Gaylord National Resort Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.



“As a meeting sponsor for four consecutive years, we are excited to engage with the advanced practice providers community at the 7th Annual GHAPP conference, a unique event dedicated to nurse practitioners and physician assistants who play a pivotal role in managing patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, including patients with gastroparesis,” said Matt D’Onofrio, CEO of Evoke Pharma. “This year, we look forward to discussing GIMOTI and its positive impact on patients suffering from diabetic gastroparesis.”

Evoke Pharma’s management and commercial team will host a booth at the conference to facilitate discussions with attendees.

“My high level of involvement with GI patients allows me to witness the firsthand challenges of those dealing with gastroparesis. GIMOTI’s nasal delivery offers a promising new option that can improve patient outcomes for those suffering from this disease. My patients benefit from GIMOTI, even if they are having symptoms, as GIMOTI does not rely on the dysfunctional gut to work. I continue to observe this with patients being prescribed GIMOTI in my practice,” Demittre Sorenson PA-C, Center for Advanced GI, Maitland, FL. “The GHAPP conference is a tremendous opportunity for advanced practice providers to learn more about innovative treatments like GIMOTI and to discuss how we can better support patient needs.“

About GHAPP

The Gastroenterology & Hepatology Advanced Practice Providers (GHAPP) association is dedicated to developing educational programs, providing professional advancement services, and assembling resources for—and guided by—advanced practice providers (APPs).

The GHAPP conference is the only conference specifically designed by APPs for the purpose of meeting the educational needs of APPs who specialize in the management of patients with GI disorders and chronic liver disease.

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis.

Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

