Evinova Launches Strategic Partnership with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to Define the Future of Clinical Development

Evinova’s full Study Designer with AI suite will be leveraged by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to shape future product innovations and accelerate industry-wide transformation

BAAR, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evinova, a global leader in AI-native clinical development technology, today announced a new multi-year strategic collaboration to accelerate global clinical development with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will adopt the end-to-end capabilities of the Evinova AI-Native platform covering all modules of study design, document authoring, and downstream automation to significantly reduce time, costs, and operational bottlenecks in clinical development. Together, the companies aim to revolutionize the next era of AI-driven R&D transformation.

“Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s forward thinking and bold approach to transforming clinical development end-to-end raises the bar for the industry, making them an exceptional partner for Evinova’s efforts,” said Cristina Duran, President of Evinova. “With a seat on Evinova’s Strategic Roadmap Steering Committee, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will help, and together we will push the next frontier of clinical development to accelerate the delivery of high-quality medicines to patients.”

Setting a New Standard in Intelligent Clinical Development

Under the terms of the agreement, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will gain priority access to Evinova’s continuously advancing suite of AI-native capabilities, including:

End-to-end Evinova platform , supporting study design, endpoints and benchmarks, schedule of assessments with implications, integrated timeline feasibility, and costing modelling, enabling multi-modal study optimisation, patient and site burden, and complexity reduction with multi-scenario simulation, fully integrated with document authoring with a multi-agentic approach and downstream automation.

, supporting study design, endpoints and benchmarks, schedule of assessments with implications, integrated timeline feasibility, and costing modelling, enabling multi-modal study optimisation, patient and site burden, and complexity reduction with multi-scenario simulation, fully integrated with document authoring with a multi-agentic approach and downstream automation. Automatic conversion with models into USDM 4.0 , enabling seamless conversion of study designs and documents to USDM 4.0, digitized either as you design or automatic digitization through AI agents.

, enabling seamless conversion of study designs and documents to USDM 4.0, digitized either as you design or automatic digitization through AI agents. Document authoring , with a multi-agentic approach, reducing the risk of protocol amendments, improving quality versus history, incorporation of latest regulatory guidelines, and patient experience, and accelerating clinical documentation workflows.

, with a multi-agentic approach, reducing the risk of protocol amendments, improving quality versus history, incorporation of latest regulatory guidelines, and patient experience, and accelerating clinical documentation workflows. Holistic intelligence layer, integrating operational benchmarks across participating pharmaceutical companies through our opt-in model to inform smarter design decisions. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has also agreed to participate in Evinova’s cross-industry operational data consortium.

Evinova is industry-leading with its AI-native clinical development platform. Solutions on Evinova’s end-to-end platform are proven to accelerate timelines, reduce costs, improve data quality, enhance patient experiences, and achieve better outcomes.

About Evinova

Evinova empowers life science leaders to accelerate better health outcomes. Purpose-built by healthcare for healthcare, Evinova delivers intelligently designed digital and AI-native solutions that optimize the entire clinical development lifecycle from end to end. With proven outcomes published in Nature Medicine, Evinova’s solutions and strategies have demonstrated up to 60% improvement in patient experience, 6-month acceleration in trial delivery, and 32% reduction in costs. Evinova is a separate health tech company within the AstraZeneca group. Learn more about Evinova at www.evinova.com or on social media @Evinova.

Evinova invites forward-thinking organizations to join us in redefining a future where clinical development is faster, more efficient, and truly patient-centric. Pharma, biotech and contract research organizations (CROs) interested in working with us can reach out here.

Media Contacts:

Heather Bonsiero

Director of Communications and Marketing

Evinova

heather.bonsiero@evinova.com