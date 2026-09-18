Evia Bio Closes Series A Financing to Accelerate Growth of DMSO-Free Cryopreservation Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – September 16, 2026 – Evia Bio, Inc., a life science company advancing next-generation cryopreservation technologies for cell therapy, announced the closing of its Series A financing round. The investment will support continued product development, commercial expansion, and customer partnerships across the cell therapy market.

“Our team is committed to transforming how cell therapies are preserved and delivered,” said Jeff Allen, Chairman and CEO of Evia Bio. “This financing enables us to scale our DMSO-free cryopreservation platform and bring safe, reliable solutions to partners advancing life-saving therapies toward clinical trials and commercialization.”

The Series A round follows a period of strong product momentum for Evia Bio. The company launched its first DMSO-free cryo media for MSCs in Q4 2025 and will introduce additional products for T cells and CAR-T therapies over the next six to nine months. These solutions are designed to maintain cell integrity, reduce toxicity, and enhance patient safety at the point of care.

About Evia Bio

Evia Bio is a life science innovation company enabling the growing cell therapy market. The company provides DMSO-free cryopreservation products and solutions developed by world-leading cryobiologist Allison Hubel, PhD. Evia Bio partners with cell therapy companies looking to advance their products to clinical trials and commercialization. The company’s solutions unlock the full potential of emerging life-saving therapies by protecting the integrity of cells during cryopreservation and enhancing patient safety at the point of care.