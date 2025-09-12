SUBSCRIBE
EVERSANA Named by Precigen for U.S. Commercialization of PAPZIMEOS

September 12, 2025 | 
1 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercialization services to the life sciences industry, has been named by Precigen, Inc. for commercialization of PAPZIMEOS™ (zopapogene imadenovec-drba), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on August 14, 2025.

Since partnering in late 2024, Precigen has leveraged EVERSANA's full-scale commercialization operation for pre-approval planning and has activated immediate post-approval launch services, including areas covered by market access, field deployment, medical affairs, and marketing services.

"Our model is built to overcome the complexity of rare disease therapy launches," said Greg Skalicky, President, EVERSANA. "We will immediately deploy our ever-evolving capabilities to accelerate access for patients across the United States."

To learn more about EVERSANA's commercialization services, visit eversana.com.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X

Media Contact:

Matt Braun

Vice President, Corporate Communications

matt.braun@eversana.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eversana-named-by-precigen-for-us-commercialization-of-papzimeos-302553259.html

SOURCE EVERSANA

