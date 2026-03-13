Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

VICTORIA, British Columbia, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Eupraxia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EPRX) (TSX:EPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary Diffusphere™ technology designed to optimize local, controlled drug delivery for applications with significant unmet need, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. All dollar values are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

“2025 was a pivotal year for Eupraxia. We achieved significant clinical milestones in the development of our lead program, EP-104GI, and strengthened our balance sheet with two recent financings, positioning us well for our next phase of growth” said James Helliwell, CEO of Eupraxia. “As we look ahead to an exciting year, we anticipate multiple clinical readouts from the ongoing RESOLVE trial and the initiation of additional clinical programs in new indications to further expand and strengthen our pipeline”

Recent Operational and Financial Highlights

On November 13, 2025, the Company announced additional 52-week follow-up data from the RESOLVE trial in eosinophilic esophagitis (“EoE”) demonstrating consistent results after dosing with EP-104GI.





On January 8, 2026, the Company announced positive tissue health data from its ongoing RESOLVE trial in EoE demonstrating near-complete improvement on biopsy.





On February 20, 2026, the Company announced the closing of a public offering of Common Shares (the “Offering”). The Company issued 7,607,145 Common Shares at a price of $7.00 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately $63.2 million which included the issuance of 1,178,571 Common Shares upon full exercise of the option to purchase additional shares granted to the underwriters, and 1,428,571 Pre-Funded Warrants at a price of $6.99999 per Pre-Funded Warrant.



Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Review

The Company incurred a net loss of $16.7 million for the three months ended December 31st, 2025, versus a net loss of $7.5 million for the three months ended December 31st, 2024. The increase in net loss was primarily due to an increase in research and development costs associated with the EP-104GI program and increased general and administrative costs.

The Company had cash of $80.5 million as of December 31st, 2025, up from $33.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company anticipates that existing cash reserves and proceeds from the Offering and anticipated future exercise of in-the-money warrants, will be sufficient to fund the Company into the second half of 2028.

As of December 31st 2025, the Company had 51,939,206 common shares and 8,355,638 preferred shares outstanding.

Potential Impact of Tariffs

Management continues to monitor the North American trade situation that began with the February 2025 announcement by the U.S. government of proposed 25% tariffs on selected imported Canadian goods, and the subsequent Canadian announcement of planned retaliatory tariffs on selected imported U.S. goods. At present, U.S. tariffs are in flux following the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding the scope of executive tariff authority that struck down certain tariffs that had been in place.

Eupraxia manufactures its clinical supplies of EP-104IAR and EP-104GI in the U.S. by a third-party. The Company expects to continue to access manufactured products from the U.S.

The Company maintains U.S. dollar balances to pay U.S. dollar expenses and to minimize the impact of short-term fluctuations in exchange rates.

Management continues to assess the potential direct and indirect impacts of tariffs, counter-tariffs and other trade protection measures on Eupraxia's business and will take those steps it deems necessary to attempt to mitigate any impact as the situation evolves.

Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis

Please see the audited consolidated financial statements and related MD&A for more details. The audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, and related MD&A have been reviewed and approved by Eupraxia's Audit Committee and Board of Directors. For a more detailed explanation and analysis, please refer to the MD&A that has been filed under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca and which is also available on the Company's website at www.eupraxiapharma.com.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eupraxia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Diffusphere™, a proprietary, polymer-based micro-sphere technology, is designed to facilitate targeted drug delivery of both existing and novel drugs. The technology is designed to support extended duration of effect and delivery of drugs in a hyper-localized fashion, targeting only the tissues that physicians are wanting to treat. We believe the potential for fewer adverse events may be achieved through the precision targeting and the stable and flat delivery of the active ingredient when using the Diffusphere™ technology, versus the peaks and troughs seen with more traditional drug delivery methods. The precision of Eupraxia's Diffusphere™ technology platform has the potential to augment and transform existing FDA-approved drugs to improve their safety, tolerability, efficacy and duration of effect. The potential uses in therapeutic areas may go beyond pain and inflammatory gastrointestinal disease, where Eupraxia currently is developing advanced treatments, to also be applicable in oncology, infectious disease and other critical disease areas.

Eupraxia's EP-104GI is currently in a Phase 1b/2 trial, the RESOLVE trial, for the treatment of EoE. EP-104GI is administered as an injection into the esophageal wall, providing local delivery of drug. This is a unique treatment approach for EoE. Eupraxia also recently completed a Phase 2b clinical trial (SPRINGBOARD) of EP-104IAR for the treatment of pain due to knee osteoarthritis. The trial met its primary endpoint and three of the four secondary endpoints. In addition, Eupraxia is developing a pipeline of later and earlier-stage long-acting formulations. Potential pipeline indications include candidates for other inflammatory indications and oncology, each designed to improve on the activity and tolerability of currently approved drugs. For further details about Eupraxia, please visit the Company's website at: www.eupraxiapharma.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "suggests", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "potential" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company’s next phase of growth; the expected cash runway to fund pipeline development and operations into the second half of 2028; the use of proceeds from the Offering; the anticipated proceeds from future exercise of in-the-money warrants; the Company’s expectation that it will continue to access manufactured products from the U.S.; the potential imposition of a new reciprocal tariff rate; the Company's product candidates, including their expected benefits to patients with respect to safety, tolerability, efficacy and duration; the expectations around proceeding to clinical trials for the Company’s product candidates; the results gathered from studies and trials of Eupraxia's product candidates and the timing of the release thereof; the potential for the Company’s technology to impact the drug delivery process; potential market opportunity for the Company’s product candidates; and potential pipeline indications. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Eupraxia's management, and are based on assumptions, including but not limited to: future research and development plans for the Company proceeding substantially as currently envisioned; industry growth trends, including with respect to projected and actual industry sales; the Company's ability to obtain positive results from the Company's research and development activities, including clinical trials; and the Company's ability to protect patents and proprietary rights. Although Eupraxia's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Eupraxia, including, but not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to the Company's limited operating history; the Company's novel technology with uncertain market acceptance; if the Company breaches any of the agreements under which it licenses rights to its product candidates or technology from third parties, the Company could lose license rights that are important to its business; the Company's current license agreement may not provide an adequate remedy for its breach by the licensor; the Company's technology may not be successful for its intended use; the Company's future technology will require regulatory approval, which is costly and the Company may not be able to obtain it; the Company may fail to obtain regulatory approvals or only obtain approvals for limited uses or indications; the Company's clinical trials may fail to demonstrate adequately the safety and efficacy of its product candidates at any stage of clinical development; the Company may be required to suspend or discontinue clinical trials due to side effects or other safety risks; the Company completely relies on third parties to provide supplies and inputs required for its product candidates and services; the potential impact of tariffs on the cost of the Company’s active pharmaceutical ingredients and clinical supplies of EP-104IAR and EP-104GI; the Company relies on external contract research organizations to provide clinical and non-clinical research services; the Company may not be able to successfully execute its business strategy; the Company will require additional financing, which may not be available; any therapeutics the Company develops will be subject to extensive, lengthy and uncertain regulatory requirements, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval in a timely manner, or at all; the impact of health pandemics or epidemics on the Company's operations; the Company's restatement of its consolidated financial statements, which may lead to additional risks and uncertainties, including loss of investor confidence and negative impacts on the Company's common share price; and other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in Eupraxia's public filings on SEDAR+ (sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (sec.gov). Although Eupraxia has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Eupraxia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

