Ernexa Therapeutics Reports Strong Quarterly Performance, Highlighting Operational Execution and Progress Toward First-in-Human Cell Therapy Trials

The Company’s operating loss declined by 44% year-over-year, reflecting its continued laser focus on relentless execution and progress in operational excellence

Continued progress with lead program, ERNA-101, toward first-in-human Phase 1 study in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC), anticipated in H2 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and highlighted its continued operational execution.

Recent Highlights

Announced a cell therapy manufacturing partnership to advance ERNA-101 toward clinical trials in ovarian cancer

Presented new positive data of ERNA-101 for PROC in ASCO-2025, AACR-2025 annual meetings, demonstrating how ERNA-101 addresses a significant unmet need with rapid disease progression, poor outcomes, and limited treatment options

Continued engagement with scientific, investor, and industry communities at a number of conferences, including Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa iPSC Drug Development Summit AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research

Expanded its Scientific Advisory Board to a combined Scientific and Medical Advisory Board as the Company advances toward clinical trials in ovarian cancer and autoimmune disease

“We continue to operate with financial discipline, focusing our resources on advancing our cell therapy programs toward the clinical stage,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Ernexa Therapeutics. “This approach gives us the flexibility to pursue strategic collaborations and progress our lead programs, including ERNA-101 for ovarian cancer and ERNA-201 for autoimmune disease. We are well-positioned to advance our clinical and regulatory strategies toward our first-in-human study next year.”



Ernexa recently announced a partnership with Cellipont Bioservices, marking a significant step in advancing ERNA-101. The Company also reported substantial year-over-year financial performance improvements, supporting the continued development of its lead cell therapy programs for patients with high unmet needs.

Development Program Highlights

Ernexa is advancing a best-in-class approach using synthetic, allogeneic induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs) to provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment without needing patient-specific cell harvesting. The Company’s two highly innovative cell therapy products, focused on targeting ovarian cancer and autoimmune disease, are currently advancing through preclinical stages.

ERNA-101: Allogeneic iMSCs engineered to secrete pro-inflammatory fusion cytokines (IL-7/IL-15), currently in preclinical development for the treatment of PROC

Sponsored research agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center

Leverages MSCs' tumor-homing ability to deliver pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-7/IL-15) directly to the tumor, enhancing T-cell anti-tumor activity while minimizing systemic toxicity

Demonstrated promising preclinical results with 58.2% survival advantage

Expecting to complete Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies and submit an IND for its Phase 1 study in PROC by Q1 2026

Targeting commencement of first-in-human Phase 1 study in H2 2026



ERNA-201: Allogeneic iMSCs secreting the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10, currently in preclinical development for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other inflammatory diseases

Capitalizes on MSCs ability to home at the site of inflammation and deliver IL-10 and other intrinsic and synthetic anti-inflammatory factors to reduce inflammation and stimulate healing and regeneration

Engaged in ongoing lead optimization activities

Anticipated a pre-IND meeting to obtain regulatory alignment by Q1 2026



Summary of Financial Results for the Three- and Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2025

Operating loss decreased $0.3 million, or 12%, from $2.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024 to $2.0 million during the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Operating loss decreased $5.8 million, or 44%, from $13.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to $7.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

General and administrative expenses decreased $2.4 million, or 72%, from $3.4 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 to $1.0 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 primarily due to a decrease in rent expense of $1.3 million related to a sublease termination in 2024 as well as a reduction in legal fees of approximately $0.9 million.

General and administrative expenses decreased $7.9 million, or 68%, from $11.6 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 to $3.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 primarily due to a $5.0 million reduction in rent expense from the sublease termination and a $2.4 million in legal and consulting fees.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

