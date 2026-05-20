SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Ernexa Therapeutics Releases Virtual Investor KOL Connect Segment Featuring Dr. Elena Ratner Highlighting Ovarian Cancer Landscape and ERNA-101 Opportunity

May 20, 2026 | 
2 min read

Discussion highlights significant unmet need in ovarian cancer and the potential of ERNA-101 to address limitations of current therapies

Segment also discusses evolving treatment landscape, immunologically “cold” tumors and the future potential of off-the-shelf cell therapy approaches

Access the segment here

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the release of a Virtual Investor KOL Connect segment featuring Dr. Elena Ratner, Professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at Yale University School of Medicine and a member of Ernexa’s Board of Directors.
  
As part of the segment, Dr. Ratner discusses ovarian cancer, one of the most difficult malignancies to treat, and highlights the significant challenges patients continue to face throughout diagnosis and treatment. The discussion explores limitations of current therapeutic approaches and the persistent unmet need for more effective and durable treatment options.

Dr. Ratner also discusses the evolving ovarian cancer treatment landscape and shares her perspective on Ernexa’s differentiated biological approach to addressing immunologically “cold” tumors. The segment highlights Ernexa’s lead product candidate, ERNA-101, and recently announced preclinical data demonstrating complete tumor elimination and 100% long-term survival in ovarian cancer models when combined with PD-1 blockade.

The discussion also highlights the potential advantages of Ernexa’s engineered allogeneic induced mesenchymal stem cell (iMSC) platform, including the opportunity to develop scalable, off-the-shelf cell therapies designed to improve accessibility and overcome manufacturing challenges associated with traditional autologous approaches.

The Virtual Investor KOL Connect segment featuring Ernexa Therapeutics is now available here. For more information about ERNA-101 and the Company’s development plans, visit www.ernexatx.com

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com.

Media Contact
Sharon Golubchik
RAYNZ
sharon@raynzhealth.com

Investor Contact
Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
(908) 824-0775
ERNA@jtcir.com


Massachusetts Ovarian cancer Cancer
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing people forming an arrow versus large arrow
Job Trends
Takeda cuts send layoffs soaring in May, rising year over year
May 19, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Opportunity of winning. man sees a illuminated trophy door. vector
Cancer
Merck’s billion-dollar Kelun bet pays off as TROP2 improves survival in endometrial cancer
May 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D. rocket soaring. Different rockets fly high and stand out. different from others, concept startup idea, new generation, faster work better
Drug Development
Is Revolution ‘the next oncology titan’? Truist analysts make the case
May 18, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Target, miss the target, target shooting, dart, correct decisions, bow and arrow, dart on target, hits and misses (3d illustration)
Cancer
Regeneron misses again as melanoma combo bows to Merck’s Keytruda in Phase 3
May 18, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac