Eradivir to Deliver Oral Presentations on Influenza and RSV at ESCMID Global and ICAR 2026

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AntiviralResearch--Eradivir Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing antibody-recruiting small molecules to treat disease, today announced it will deliver oral presentations at ESCMID Global 2026 and at the International Conference on Antiviral Research (ICAR) 2026, highlighting clinical and preclinical data across its influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) programs.

At the two international scientific meetings, Eradivir will present data from its lead influenza candidate EV25, as well as its RSV candidate EV148, both developed on the company’s proprietary Bispecific Antigenic immuno-Therapy (BAiT™) platform.

Unlike conventional antivirals that directly inhibit viral replication, both EV25 and EV148 are designed to bind to infected cells and virions and recruit existing circulating antibodies, triggering rapid and targeted natural antibody immune clearance. Because this antibody-recruiting mechanism works independently of viral replication, EV25 and EV148 have the potential to treat both early and late-stage infections.

ESCMID Global 2026 Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Antiviral Efficacy of a Single Dose of EV25, A Novel Antibody Recruiting Molecule, in a Human Influenza A/H3N2 Challenge Trial

Presenter: Alan Cohen, MD, Acting Chief Medical Officer

Date and Time: Saturday, April, 18, 2026, at 8:30 am CEST

Location: Arena 2 at Messe München in Munich, Germany

ICAR 2026 Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Next Generation Antivirals: Utilizing the Immune System via Bispecific Antigenic Immunotherapy (BAiT) Small Molecule Therapies to Treat Viral Infections and Their First Clinical Validation in Influenza

Presenter: Jeffery Nielsen, PhD, Chief Technology Officer and Acting Chief Science Officer

Date and Time: Friday, May 1, 2026, 8-10 am CEST

Location: Cubex Centrum in Prague, Czech Republic

Title: A New Paradigm for RSV Treatment: EV148 Leverages Pre-Existing Immunity to Achieve Strain-Independent Antiviral Efficacy in Neonatal Lambs

Presenter: Conrrad Nichols, Director of Virology

Date and Time: Friday, May 1, 2026, 8-10 am CEST

Locations: Cubex Centrum in Prague, Czech Republic

ABOUT ERADIVIR

Eradivir Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotech company developing antibody-recruiting small molecules to treat disease. Using its proprietary BAiT™ (Bispecific Antigenic immuno-Therapy) platform, the company is advancing a pipeline of antibody-recruiting small molecules, including lead therapeutic EV25 for influenza and EV148 for RSV, with additional candidates in the pipeline targeting multiple diseases. For more information about the company and its latest news, visit www.eradivir.com.

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