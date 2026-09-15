Er-Kim Announces Positive Reimbursement Decision in the Czech Republic for Vafseo® (vadadustat) to Treat Symptomatic Anaemia in Adult CKD Dialysis Patients

State Institute for Drug Control (SÚKL) has officially evaluated and approved the drug’s price and coverage under the public health insurance system

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Er-Kim, an international pharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of novel therapies in the EMEA region, is pleased to announce that the State Institute for Drug Control (SÚKL), the national pharmaceutical regulatory authority in the Czech Republic, has issued a positive reimbursement decision for Vafseo® (vadadustat). Vafseo is indicated for the treatment of symptomatic anaemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adult patients on chronic maintenance dialysis.

Following this regulatory decision from SÚKL, Vafseo was officially included in the national reimbursement list published on 1 September 2026, granting maintenance dialysis patients across the Czech Republic access to an advanced, once-daily oral treatment option.

In January of 2025, Er-Kim signed a distribution agreement with the MEDICE Health Family, a developer and provider of innovative, integrated, and multimodal healthcare solutions, to commercialize Vafseo across Central & Eastern Europe (CEE). The successful evaluation of Vafseo on the national list underscores the operational strength of the strategic alliance between MEDICE and Er-Kim, its commercialization partner for the region.

"Expanding patient access to modern, high-quality therapeutic options is at the heart of our mission," said Cem Zorlular, Chief Executive Officer of Er-Kim. "The positive decision from SÚKL represents a crucial step forward for nephrology care in the Czech Republic, ensuring that eligible adult CKD patients on chronic dialysis will have reimbursed access to this important oral therapy."

Vafseo received Marketing Authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use in adult chronic maintenance dialysis patients across Europe. Vafseo represents an innovative alternative to traditional injectable erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs).

About Er-Kim

Established in 1981, Er-Kim stands at the forefront of biopharmaceutical innovation, setting new commercialization and patient access standards. Through strategic partnerships with over 40 global leaders, Er-Kim distributes more than 68 products to 50+ countries, revolutionizing patient care in international markets by solving complex distribution challenges. Er-Kim has a dedicated team of over 400 professionals worldwide and revenues exceeding EUR 390M. For more information, please visit www.er-kim.com.

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