Equillium to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat serious autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings
Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
Time: 9:20 AM EST
2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: Tuesday, November 17 – Thursday, November 19, 2026
Members of the Equillium management team will be available to meet with investors who are registered to attend each conference.
About Equillium
Equillium is a biotechnology innovator with a mission to develop highly impactful therapies to treat serious autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.
Investor Contact
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com