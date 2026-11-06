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Equillium to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

November 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat serious autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings
Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
Time: 9:20 AM EST

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: Tuesday, November 17 – Thursday, November 19, 2026

Members of the Equillium management team will be available to meet with investors who are registered to attend each conference.

About Equillium
Equillium is a biotechnology innovator with a mission to develop highly impactful therapies to treat serious autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Investor Contact 
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


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