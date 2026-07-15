Epoch Biotech Highlights New Preclinical Data for APOE Christchurch-Mimetic Antibody at AAIC 2026 Demonstrating Favorable PK/PD and Differentiated Biomarker Approach

7C11 antibody builds on APOE Christchurch variant biology associated with resilience to Alzheimer’s disease, including effects on tau, amyloid and the brain vasculature



New non-human primate data demonstrate favorable pharmacokinetic and clear pharmacodynamic activity across fluid biomarkers and imaging



Potential to address both familial and sporadic Alzheimer’s disease, including genetically defined populations and broader at-risk patients

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epoch Biotech, a company developing a differentiated class of therapies for Alzheimer’s disease inspired by the APOE Christchurch variant, a genetically validated source of extreme protection against Alzheimer’s disease, today highlighted new preclinical data for its lead asset, 7C11, an APOE Christchurch-mimetic humanized antibody, at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026 in London.

7C11, which Epoch has licensed from Massachusetts General Brigham (MGB), demonstrated favorable pharmacokinetics (PK) and clear pharmacodynamic (PD) effects across multiple dose levels in non-human primate (NHP) studies. The dataset includes single-dose results at 10 and 40 mg/kg and multi-dose data at 20 mg/kg with 60 days exposure, including MRI imaging assessments.

“These data mark an important inflection point for Epoch and for 7C11. We are seeing strong alignment across both fluid and imaging biomarkers, which strengthens our confidence in the translational relevance of this program. Ultimately, our goal is to translate the protective biology of the APOE Christchurch variant into a therapy that could benefit patients across the Alzheimer’s spectrum, regardless of genetic status,” said Joseph Arboleda-Velasquez, M.D., PhD, Co-Founder and incoming Chief Scientific Officer of Epoch Biotech.

Key Highlights from the Data Presentation

Favorable PK Profile: Consistent pharmacokinetics observed across both single- and multi-dose studies

Consistent pharmacokinetics observed across both single- and multi-dose studies Demonstrated PD Activity: Evidence of rapid biological effect across established and novel Alzheimer’s fluid biomarkers including plasma and cerebral spinal fluid (CSF)

Evidence of rapid biological effect across established and novel Alzheimer’s fluid biomarkers including plasma and cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) Differentiated Imaging Biomarker: Multi-dose studies (20 mg/kg) incorporated imaging readouts of cerebrovascular blood-brain-barrier integrity in NHPs, providing a complementary and differentiated measure of protective activity

Multi-dose studies (20 mg/kg) incorporated imaging readouts of cerebrovascular blood-brain-barrier integrity in NHPs, providing a complementary and differentiated measure of protective activity Converging Evidence Base: Integration of standard Alzheimer’s biomarkers with a novel imaging biomarker enhances translational confidence

Integration of standard Alzheimer’s biomarkers with a novel imaging biomarker enhances translational confidence Significant Derisking: Alignment of PK with both fluid and imaging PD signals supports target engagement and biological effect in young, older, and diabetic NHPs, with no evidence of dyslipidemia or other adverse events





About 7C11

7C11 is an investigational therapeutic antibody for Alzheimer’s disease licensed from Massachusetts General Brigham. The antibody is designed to mimic the protective biological effects of the APOE Christchurch variant by blocking pathological interactions with heparan sulfate proteoglycans (HSPGs). This mechanism has been associated with reductions in amyloid and tau pathology, attenuation of neuroinflammation, and protection of cerebrovascular function. 7C11 is being developed with the goal of delaying, preventing, and treating Alzheimer’s disease.

About Epoch Biotech

Epoch Biotech was founded in 2022 to advance scientific discoveries arising from the study of the APOE Christchurch variant, a rare genetic trait associated with profound resilience to Alzheimer’s disease. The founding insight was inspired by the case of a patient in Colombia carrying a high-risk familial Alzheimer’s mutation (PSEN1 E280A) who remained cognitively intact for decades beyond the expected age of onset due to the presence of the APOE Christchurch variant. This discovery has reshaped understanding of Alzheimer’s disease biology and protection. Epoch is leveraging these insights to develop therapies that aim to replicate this protective effect across broader patient populations and diseases, including both familial and sporadic Alzheimer’s disease, with 7C11 as its lead program.

Contact:

Michael Aceti Epoch Biotech

Michael.Aceti@EpochBiotech.com