ENvue Medical Strengthens Patent Portfolio with New USPTO Notice of Allowance for Feeding Tube Combining Electromagnetic Navigation with Direct Visualization Through an Integrated Internal Camera

TYLER, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) (“ENvue,” “ENvue Medical” or the “Company”), a leader in advanced navigation technologies for enteral access, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued a Notice of Allowance for the Company’s patent application titled “Feeding Tube with Electromagnetic Sensor and Camera,” Application No. 18/199,059.

The allowed patent includes 18 claims covering a feeding tube design that combines electromagnetic navigation with an integrated distal-tip camera, enabling both positional guidance and direct visualization during placement. The allowed claims include innovations such as a distal-tip camera integrated into the feeding tube for real-time internal visualization, an embedded electromagnetic sensor architecture for continuous positional tracking, and combined navigation and visualization capabilities intended to support placement confidence. The application also includes MRI-related safety design elements, including controlled RF-induced heating below defined thresholds. ENvue believes the addition of imaging capability may enhance clinical confidence during complex placements, reduce reliance on confirmatory procedures, and drive future product development in advanced visualization and smart navigation.

“We believe that this allowance reflects our long-term vision to evolve enteral access from blind or indirect methods to intelligent, visualized placement,” said Doron Besser, MD, Chief Executive Officer of ENvue Medical. “Integrating electromagnetic guidance with direct internal visualization expands the clinical value of our platform and strengthens our ability to build a differentiated technology ecosystem. Upon issuance, we expect the patent to expand our intellectual property protection across both navigation and visualization, reinforcing the strength and breadth of our next-generation product development platform. We also expect it to further solidify our competitive positioning in the enteral access market and support the continued evolution of the ENvue™ Navigation Platform toward intelligent, visualized placement.”

The application is part of a broader patent family with priority dating back to 2017 and assigned to ENvue Medical Ltd., covering multiple generations of electromagnetic feeding tube technology.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.



This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical’s platforms, anticipated commercial expansion, growth, scalability, and implementation of ENvue Medical’s products, the success of ENvue’s programs, market interest in the Company’s technology, and future expectations for strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company’s existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

