Envoy Medical to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5th

Management Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30 P.M. ET on the Same Day

White Bear Lake, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Envoy Medical® Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH) ("Envoy Medical" or the "Company"), a hearing health and neuroprosthetics company pioneering fully implanted hearing solutions, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Following the release of its financial results, the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on the same day.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call:

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 4:30 P.M. ET

Live Call: 1-800-267-6316 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-203-518-9783 (International)

Webcast: https://ir.envoymedical.com/news-events/ir-calendar

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through November 19, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 11162715.

To be added to the Envoy Medical email distribution list, please email Envoy@kcsa.com with COCH in the subject line.

About Envoy Medical, Inc.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ: COCH) is a hearing health and neuroprosthetics company focused on providing innovative technologies across the hearing loss spectrum. Envoy Medical has pioneered one-of-a-kind, fully implanted devices for hearing loss, including its fully implanted Esteem® active middle ear implant, commercially available in the U.S. since 2010, and the fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant, an investigational device. Envoy Medical is dedicated to pushing hearing technology beyond the status quo to improve access, usability, compliance, and ultimately quality of life.

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