Envoy Medical Announces Pricing of Up to $78.0 Million Upsized Public Offering

White Bear Lake, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Envoy Medical® Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH) ("Envoy Medical" or the "Company"), a hearing health company pioneering fully implanted hearing solutions, today announced the pricing of an upsized public offering of an aggregate of 75,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) accompanied by Series A-1 common warrants to purchase up to 45,000,000 shares of Class A common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and Series A-2 common warrants to purchase up to 75,000,000 shares of Class A common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), at a combined public offering price of $0.40 per share (or per pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants.The Series A-1 common warrants will have an exercise price of $0.40 per share, will become exercisable beginning on the effective date of stockholder approval of the issuance of the shares upon exercise of the warrants (the "Stockholder Approval Date") and will expire on the earlier of (i) the 24-month anniversary of the Stockholder Approval Date or (ii) 30 days following the date the Company publicly announces that it has submitted a Premarket Approval Application (PMA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") for its Acclaim cochlear implant. The Series A-2 common warrants will have an exercise price of $0.40 per share, will become exercisable beginning on the Stockholder Approval Date and will expire on the earlier of (i) the 60-month anniversary of the Stockholder Approval Date or (ii) 30 days following the date the Company publicly announces that it has received FDA approval for its Acclaim cochlear implant.H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 12, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The aggregate gross proceeds to Envoy Medical from the offering are expected to be approximately $30.0 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by Envoy Medical. The potential additional gross proceeds to Envoy Medical from the Series A-1 common warrants and Series A-2 common warrants, if fully-exercised on a cash basis following the Stockholder Approval Date, will be approximately $48.0 million. No assurance can be given that any of such Series A-1 common warrants or Series A-2 common warrants will be exercised for cash or exercised at all. It is possible that the Series A-1 common warrants and Series A-2 common warrants may expire and may never be exercised.Envoy Medical intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes to fund its operations during its FDA pivotal clinical study.The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-292260), as amended, originally filed on December 18, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on February 11, 2026 and the related registration statement filed under Rule 462(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which became automatically effective upon filing. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus which forms a part of the effective registration statements relating to the offering. A preliminary prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and a final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained on the SEC's website atand may also be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail atThis press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.Envoy Medical (NASDAQ: COCH) is a hearing health company focused on providing innovative technologies across the hearing loss spectrum. Envoy Medical has pioneered one-of-a-kind, fully implanted devices for hearing loss, including its fully implanted Esteem® active middle ear implant, commercially available in the U.S. since 2010, and the fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant, an investigational device. Envoy Medical is dedicated to pushing hearing technology beyond the status quo to improve access, usability, compliance, and ultimately quality of life.This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the satisfaction of customary closing conditions with respect to the offering, the use of proceeds from the offering, the ability of the Company to obtain stockholder approval of the issuance of the shares upon exercise of the Series A-1 common warrants and Series A-2 common warrants, the ability of the Company to achieve certain milestone events, and the exercise of the Series A-1 common warrants and Series A-2 common warrants upon the achievement of such milestone events or otherwise prior to their expiration and the receipt of proceeds therefrom, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" in the prospectus relating to the offering and the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Envoy Medical on March 31, 2025, and in other reports Envoy Medical files with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Envoy Medical's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While forward-looking statements reflect Envoy Medical's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Envoy Medical disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Envoy Medical.Phil CarlsonKCSA Strategic CommunicationsO: 212.896.1233E:Anne DonohoeKCSA Strategic CommunicationsO: 732-620-0033E:To view the source version of this press release, please visit