Enveric Biosciences Secures New U.S. Patent Allowance for Next-Generation, Non-Hallucinogenic Mescaline Derivatives in EVM401 Series

Allowed claims are expected to cover novel methylone-inspired neuroplastogenic compounds for potential treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other psychiatric disorders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics to address psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent application covering novel compounds within its EVM401 Series of drug candidates. The EVM401 Series comprises proprietary, non-hallucinogenic mescaline-derived compounds designed to promote neuroplasticity for the potential treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders.

The patent application, entitled "Substituted N-Propylamine Fused Heterocyclic Mescaline Derivatives," represents the third U.S. patent allowance within Enveric's EVM401 Series. Once issued, the patent is expected to strengthen the Company's growing intellectual property estate with composition-of-matter claims covering a unique series of proprietary, methylone-inspired benzodioxole analogs designed as non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogens for the potential treatment of PTSD and other psychiatric and neurological conditions.

“Building a robust intellectual property portfolio around differentiated neuroplastogenic compounds remains a central component of Enveric's strategy," said Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., Director and Chief Executive Officer of Enveric. “As recent clinical data reported by others in the literature continue to support further evaluation of methylone-based therapies for PTSD, we believe this latest patent allowance further strengthens the value of our EVM401 Series and our differentiated approach to developing proprietary mescaline-derived compounds that preserve key pharmacophoric features associated with methylone while introducing novel structural modifications designed to reduce or eliminate hallucinogenic effects.”

Unlike methylone, whose chemical structure resides in the public domain and lacks composition-of-matter patent protection, Enveric's proprietary analogs incorporate unique structural modifications to the benzodioxole ring that differentiate them from known molecules and allow for stronger intellectual property protection. In addition, these modifications may increase lipophilicity, facilitate penetration across the blood-brain barrier, and improve metabolic stability, offering the potential to support oral administration while preserving the neuroplastogenic profile.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation, small-molecule neuroplastogenic therapeutics that address unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological disorders. By leveraging a differentiated drug discovery platform and a growing library of protected chemical structures, Enveric is advancing a pipeline of novel compounds designed to promote neuroplasticity without hallucinogenic effects. Enveric’s lead candidate, EB-003, is the first known compound designed to selectively engage both 5-HT 2A and 5-HT 1B receptors with the potential to deliver fast-acting, durable antidepressant and anxiolytic effects with outpatient convenience.

For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected issuance of the allowed patent application; the expected scope, strength, value or enforceability of any patent that may issue; Enveric’s intellectual property strategy; the potential therapeutic, neuroplastogenic, non-hallucinogenic, drug-like, blood-brain-barrier penetration, metabolic stability, oral administration or other properties of compounds in the EVM401 Series; the potential treatment of PTSD or other psychiatric or neurological disorders; the potential relevance of methylone-based therapies or third-party clinical data to Enveric’s development programs; and Enveric’s development plans, regulatory strategy and expectations regarding future preclinical or clinical studies.. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "proposes," "budgets," "explores," "schedules," "seeks," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, should, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future and are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enveric to: finalize and submit its IND application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; carry out successful clinical programs; achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; avoid delays in planned clinical trials; establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; establish or maintain collaborations for the development of therapeutic candidates; obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; obtain sufficient future funding for product development, clinical development activities, working capital and other operating expenses on commercially reasonable terms, or at all; scale-up manufacture of product candidates; respond to changes in the size and nature of competitors; hire and retain key executives and scientists; secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric’s products, including patent protection; identify and pursue alternative routes to capture value from its research and development pipeline assets; continue as a going concern; and manage its future growth effectively.

A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Enveric’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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