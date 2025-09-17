Enveric Biosciences Receives FDA Response and Streamlines Plans for EB-003 IND Submission

Enveric expects to file Investigational New Drug application for EB-003 in early 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing next-generation neuroplastogenic small molecules to address psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that it has received a written response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to its request for a Pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) Type B meeting for its lead program, EB-003.

In its response, the FDA indicated that the questions for the pre-IND meeting proposed by Enveric were a matter for IND application review and FDA recommends that Enveric proceed to submitting its IND application and protocol for review. Enveric interprets this outcome as consistent with the view that the Company is sufficiently advanced in its development strategy to proceed past the pre-IND meeting milestone.

As a result, Enveric will streamline its regulatory path by advancing toward the submission of its IND application for EB-003. The Company views this transition as in alignment with its development strategy providing a clear path forward to clinical evaluation.

“We are encouraged by the FDA’s response, which enables us to focus our efforts on advancing EB-003 into clinical development,” said Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Enveric Biosciences. “The IND submission for EB-003 is an inflection-point for Enveric, and we believe we are well positioned to execute efficiently on our clinical strategy and continue building value across our pipeline.”

EB-003 is Enveric’s lead neuroplastogen, designed as a dual-acting compound with the potential to address depression and anxiety by promoting durable neuroplastic changes without hallucinogenic effects. Enveric’s pipeline is supported by its broad patent estate, which includes 26 issued U.S. patents and 60 pending national and international applications covering multiple differentiated molecules.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation, small-molecule neuroplastogenic therapeutics that address unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological disorders. By leveraging a differentiated drug discovery platform and a growing library of protected chemical structures, Enveric is advancing a pipeline of novel compounds designed to promote neuroplasticity without hallucinogenic effects. Enveric’s lead candidate, EB-003, is the first known compound designed to selectively engage both 5-HT₂ A and 5-HT₁ B receptors to deliver fast-acting, durable antidepressant and anxiolytic effects with outpatient convenience.

For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

