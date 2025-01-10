Enveda Welcomes Jason Kim as Chief Financial Officer

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveda, a biotechnology company using AI to translate life’s chemistry into new medicines, today announced the appointment of Jason Kim as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Kim brings more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical corporate development and financial leadership experience to the Enveda team.









In his new role, Mr. Kim will oversee Enveda’s financial strategy and operations, contributing to the company’s growth as it continues to develop innovative therapies inspired by molecules found in living systems. His extensive expertise in business development, finance, and strategic planning will aid in advancing Enveda’s mission to deliver novel differentiated medicines at industry-leading time and capital efficiency.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason to Enveda,” said Viswa Colluru, CEO and Founder of Enveda. “His proven track record of driving financial and operational success in the biopharma industry will be key as we scale our operations, expand our pipeline, launch more clinical trials, and seek the right partnerships to advance our deep pipeline medicines closer to patients in need.”

“I am excited to join Enveda at such a pivotal time in its journey,” said Mr. Kim. “The company’s innovative 21st century approach to leveraging natural products for drug discovery has tremendous potential to address a huge range of clinical needs. I look forward to working with the talented team at Enveda to drive financial and strategic initiatives that will enable us to deliver on this promise to patients.”

Prior to joining Enveda, Mr. Kim served as President, COO, and CFO of Molecular Templates, where he was responsible for business development, finance, and operations. During his tenure, he successfully raised over $500 million in equity, strategic partnership, and non-dilutive funding. Mr. Kim also led the company’s transition to a public entity and strategic collaborations with top pharmaceutical companies such as Takeda, Vertex, and Bristol Myers Squibb. Mr. Kim’s career also includes leadership roles at ImClone Systems, OSI Pharmaceuticals, Domain Associates, and Safeguard Scientifics. Mr. Kim holds an MBA from The Wharton School and a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience from Wesleyan University.

About Enveda

Enveda is a biotechnology company that is learning from life’s chemistry to create better medicines faster. Enveda uses AI-powered platform to identify and characterize a wide range of molecules produced by nature—the vast majority of which have never been explored by science—creating a database of chemical biodiversity: the library of life. By growing, organizing, translating, and searching this unique library, Enveda learns from life’s evolved solutions to address today’s pressing medical needs. For more information on Enveda, visit enveda.com.

