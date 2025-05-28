Enveda Reports Favorable Phase 1 Safety for Novel Oral Anti-Inflammatory, Launches Phase 1b Trial in Atopic Dermatitis

ENV-294, a first-in-class investigational drug with an innovative breakthrough mechanism and broad therapeutic potential, successfully cleared a key safety milestone

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Enveda, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the use of AI to unlock the therapeutic potential of life’s chemistry, today announced the successful completion of its Phase 1 clinical trial of ENV-294, a novel oral therapeutic for atopic dermatitis, asthma, and beyond. ENV-294 is a first-in-class anti-inflammatory small molecule derived from chemistry unearthed by Enveda’s platform. Based on the favorable safety and tolerability results in healthy volunteers, the Safety Review Committee endorsed advancement to a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating ENV-294 in patients with atopic dermatitis.

Atopic dermatitis affects approximately 200 million people worldwide, including about 26 million individuals in the United States. Despite its prevalence, current treatment options often rely on injectables, which can present barriers related to cost, accessibility, and patient adherence, or oral therapies that carry significant safety concerns, including black box warnings of potential organ toxicity and systemic side effects.

“Atopic dermatitis is one of the most common diseases yet still has significant unmet need,” said Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH, Professor of Dermatology and Director of Clinical Research and Contact Dermatitis at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and member of Enveda’s Therapeutic Advisory Board. “I’m encouraged that Enveda’s ENV-294 is showing such a promising safety profile. An oral, safe, novel mechanism would represent a meaningful development for patients and physicians.”

The Phase 1a trial for ENV-294 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single and multiple ascending dose study in healthy adult subjects. ENV-294 was found to be well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile across all dose levels, with no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events reported. Pharmacokinetic data demonstrated dose-proportional exposure and support the potential for once-daily oral dosing. The Phase 1b trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, target engagement, and early signs of efficacy of ENV-294 in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Phase 1b initiation is currently expected to begin in the second half of 2025.

Clinical Milestone Signals Platform Maturity

The successful completion of the Phase 1a study for ENV-294 marks a critical milestone for Enveda, strongly validating the company’s AI-driven drug discovery platform. With the goal of rapidly translating nature’s chemistry into safer and more effective therapies, Enveda’s innovative approach significantly accelerates drug development timelines and reduces costs, demonstrating clear advantages over conventional methods.

“Achieving our first clinical safety objective with ENV-294 marks another significant advancement in how we discover and develop novel medicines,” said José Trevejo, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Clinical Pipeline Strategy at Enveda. “By combining AI with nature’s untapped chemistry, we’re charting a new path that leads to real hope for patients. ENV-294’s progress isn’t just a potential milestone for atopic dermatitis treatment; it’s proof that our platform can deliver innovative medicines where they’re needed most.”

About Enveda

Enveda is a biotechnology company that learns from life’s chemistry to create better medicines faster. Enveda uses AI-powered tools to identify and characterize a wide range of molecules produced by living organisms—the vast majority of which have never been explored by science—creating a database of chemical biodiversity: the library of life. By growing, organizing, translating, and searching this unique library, Enveda learns from life’s evolved solutions to address today’s pressing medical needs. For more information, visit https://enveda.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Natasha Alimchandani

natasha@envedabio.com

(310) 428-6414