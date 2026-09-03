Entrada Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 2, 2026

BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) today announced that the Company granted an aggregate of 61,365 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and options to purchase 19,425 shares of the Company’s common stock to eight newly-hired non-executive employees under the Company’s 2025 Inducement Equity Plan (the “Inducement Plan”), effective as of September 1, 2026. The options have an exercise price of $7.07 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company's common stock on August 31, 2026. The inducement grants were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, as a material inducement to the new employees’ entry into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and thereafter the remaining 75% will vest in thirty-six equal monthly installments, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the vesting commencement date, in each case, subject to each employee’s continued employment with the Company through each vesting date. One-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date, and 6.25% shall vest quarterly thereafter on each subsequent vesting date, with such vesting dates of March 1, June 1, September 1 and December 1 of each subsequent year, in each case, subject to each employee’s continuous service with the Company through each vesting date. The options and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in March 2025 and the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of genetic medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. Through proprietary, versatile and modular approaches, Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of genetic medicines for the potential treatment of neuromuscular and inherited retinal diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are exon 44, 45, 50 and 51 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Investor Contact

Doug Snow

Head of Investor Relations

dsnow@entradatx.com