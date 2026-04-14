Entera Bio to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar Highlighting the Osteoporosis Treatment Landscape and the Opportunity for EB613

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEL AVIV, Israel, April 14, 2026 -- Entera Bio Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENTX) (“Entera” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of oral peptides, today announced it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar focused on the osteoporosis treatment landscape and the opportunity for its lead clinical candidate, EB613 (oral PTH (1-34) tablet), on Monday, April 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Attendance for the event requires registration. Participants may register at the following link: https://events.zoom.us/ev/AjJwNRe2lJ20ip76GJ4k0Ee_SLHBTKEcb9Iabu7PDwVyGRBCzqr_~AqIJON0d6_lhurfYvEmThe3o4X3G0iFAy9zFmuBnQMCqifflBtC23k66Fg

The roundtable discussion with Entera’s Chief Executive Officer Miranda Toledano and key opinion leaders in osteoporosis treatment, clinical research and women’s health will focus on women’s bone health during and after menopause, the current treatment paradigm in osteoporosis management, anabolic therapies in clinical practice, and how EB613 may potentially fit within the future treatment landscape as the first oral anabolic candidate.

The event will feature a discussion with the following experts:

Dr. Felicia Cosman , Professor of Medicine at Columbia University and a globally recognized authority in osteoporosis and anabolic therapies





, Professor of Medicine at Columbia University and a globally recognized authority in osteoporosis and anabolic therapies Dr. Steven Goldstein, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at New York University Grossman School of Medicine and former President of both the International Menopause Society and the North American Menopause Society

Webcast Information:

The webinar will take place through a pre-registerred webcast at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, April 20, 2026. Participants may register for the webcast using the following link and are advised to do so at least 10 minutes prior to joining the event:

https://events.zoom.us/ev/AjJwNRe2lJ20ip76GJ4k0Ee_SLHBTKEcb9Iabu7PDwVyGRBCzqr_~AqIJON0d6_lhurfYvEmThe3o4X3G0iFAy9zFmuBnQMCqifflBtC23k66Fg

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Entera’s website shortly after the event has concluded, on the following page: https://investors.enterabio.com/investor-calendar

About EB613

EB613 program is being developed as the first oral, once-daily anabolic tablet treatment for osteoporosis. EB613 completed a phase 2, 6-month, 161-patient, placebo-controlled study that met all biomarker and BMD endpoints without significant safety concerns in women with postmenopausal osteoporosis or low BMD (JBMR 2024). EB613 produced rapid dose-proportional increases in biochemical markers of bone formation, reductions in markers of bone resorption, and increased lumbar spine, total hip, and femoral neck BMD. The effects of EB613 on trabecular and cortical bone using 3D-DXA showed increases with EB613 compared with placebo in a variety of indices, which are consistent with those of published for subcutaneous teriparatide at the 6-month time point. In March 2026, Entera submitted a clinical amendment to the FDA providing its full Phase 3 protocol, statistical analysis plan, and open-label extension synopsis under its IND 505(b)(2) for EB613.

About Entera Bio

Entera is a clinical stage company focused on developing oral peptide and proteinreplacement therapies for significant unmet medical needs where an oral tablet form holds the potential to transform the standard of care. The Company leverages a disruptive and proprietary technology platform (N-Tab®) and its pipeline of first-in-class oral peptide programs. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, EB613 (oral PTH(1-34)), is being developed as the first oral, osteoanabolic (bone building) once-daily tablet for osteoporosis. A placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase 2 study of EB613 tablets (n= 161) met primary (PD/bone turnover biomarker) and secondary endpoints (BMD). Entera is also developing the first oral Long Acting PTH(1-34) tablet as a replacement therapy for patients with hypoparathyroidism (EB612), the first oral oxyntomodulin, a dual targeted GLP1/glucagon peptide tablet for the treatment of obesity and metabolic syndromes; and the first oral GLP-2 tablet as an injection-free alternative for patients suffering from rare malabsorption conditions such as short bowel syndrome in collaboration with OPKO Health, Inc. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Various statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements (other than statements of historical facts) in this press release regarding our prospects, plans, financial position, business strategy, clinical development activities, collaboration arrangements and expected financial and operational results are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "expect," "estimate," "design," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "likely," "should," "will," and "would," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Entera's forward-looking statements include, among others: changes in the interpretation of clinical data; results of our clinical trials; the FDA's interpretation and review of our results from and analysis of our clinical trials; unexpected changes in our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates; the potential disruption and delay of manufacturing supply chains; loss of available workforce resources, either by Entera or its collaboration and laboratory partners; impacts to research and development or clinical activities that Entera may be contractually obligated to provide; overall regulatory timelines; the size and growth of the potential markets for our product candidates; the scope, progress and costs of developing Entera's product candidates; Entera's reliance on third parties to conduct its clinical trials; Entera's ability to establish and maintain development and commercialization collaborations; Entera's operation as a development stage company with limited operating history; Entera's competitive position with respect to other products on the market or in development for the treatment of osteoporosis, hypoparathyroidism, short bowel syndrome, obesity, metabolic conditions and other disease categories it pursues; Entera's ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; Entera's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for any of its product candidates; Entera's ability to comply with Nasdaq's minimum listing standards and other matters related to compliance with the requirements of being a public company in the United States; Entera's intellectual property position and its ability to protect its intellectual property; and other factors that are described in the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Entera's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as Entera's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Entera will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Entera. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the outcomes stated or implied in such forward-looking statements and estimates will be achieved. Entera cautions investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements Entera makes in this press release. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Entera undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Company Contact:

IR@enterabio.com