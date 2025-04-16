SUBSCRIBE
Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

April 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on May 21, 2025, to shareholders of record on the close of business on April 30, 2025.


ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 8,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Bill Seymour
+ 1 952 556 1844
bill.seymour@entegris.com

Media Contact:
Jessica Emond
Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications
+1 978 436 6520
jessica.emond@entegris.com

Massachusetts
