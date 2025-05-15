EnPlusOne Biosciences To Present New Data at TIDES USA

Showcases Scalable, Sustainable Enzymatic RNA Synthesis Platform as well as an Independent Cost Analysis at Industry’s Leading Oligonucleotide Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnPlusOne Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic solutions for RNA manufacturing, will present new data from its proprietary ezRNA™ platform at TIDES USA, the leading conference focused on oligonucleotide and peptide therapeutics, taking place May 19-22 in San Diego at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

In a featured talk titled “Solving the Scale Problem: Template-independent Enzymatic Synthesis of siRNA Oligonucleotides,” EnPlusOne’s Chief Operating Officer and co-founder Dan Ahlstedt will share recent advances in the company's aqueous-based, template-free RNA synthesis technology. The presentation will highlight the platform’s ability to synthesize complex and fully-modified siRNA while offering the benefits of improved scalability, cost, and sustainability compared with traditional phosphoramidite chemistry.

“Our enzymatic approach removes long-standing barriers in RNA manufacturing that center around the use and disposal of hazardous organic solvents,” said Mr. Ahlstedt. “We're excited to show the industry what scalable enzymatic synthesis looks like in practice and how it opens the door for broader therapeutic applications.”

The presentation will also preview a new independent facility cost comparison study revealing that EnPlusOne’s enzymatic process can reduce capital expenditures by at least 20% versus traditional RNA synthetic methods, while achieving comparable throughput and significantly reducing solvent and hazardous waste generation.

This presentation builds on recent momentum for EnPlusOne, including the appointment of Clare Murray, PhD, as CEO to lead the company’s commercialization strategy, and a recent $10 million financing round aimed at expanding strategic partnerships and scaling up synthesis capabilities. Dr. Murray and Mr. Ahlstedt will be onsite at TIDES USA to meet with current and prospective partners.

About EnPlusOne Biosciences

EnPlusOne is enabling the future of RNA therapeutics. Its ezRNA™ platform is a next-generation enzymatic synthesis technology that leverages water-based, template-free reactions to manufacture high-quality RNA at scale. Capable of incorporating a wide range of natural and modified nucleotides, ezRNA™ is designed to meet the evolving needs of RNA therapeutic developers. Learn more at https://www.enplusonebio.com/.

Mary T. Conway

Conway Communications

mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

617-407-8778