EnPlusOne Biosciences Raises $10M in Financing

Builds on Year of Achievement, with Exciting Catalysts Coming in 2025

Funding led by Northpond Ventures and Breakout Ventures

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnPlusOne Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company harnessing the power of enzymes to deliver better RNA at scale, today announced that it had raised additional funding to scale and drive continued technical advancements of its ezRNA™ synthesis platform. The round of financing, of approximately $10 million, was led by Northpond Ventures and Breakout Ventures, highlights their ongoing support and enthusiasm for the company’s progress. It is another key milestone along the company’s development and commercialization roadmap, in line with its mission to enable next-generation solutions for emerging RNA therapeutics.





As part of their increased investment, Julia Moore, Managing Partner at Breakout Ventures, will join the EnPlusOne Board of Directors. Ms. Moore has been a Board Observer since the company’s formation.

“The EnPlusOne team has made significant progress in advancing enzymatic RNA synthesis, positioning its platform as a foundational engine for the future of high-quality RNA manufacturing. We are excited about the potential of this technology to transform the field and look forward to supporting the team as they move toward full-scale commercialization,” said Paxton Major, Managing Director, Northpond Ventures.

Mr. Ahlstedt added, “We highly value the confidence of our investors as our team works to optimize, scale, and advance our ezRNA™ platform. Our goal is ambitious: scaling our siRNA platform and accelerating recent technical progress in the synthesis of high-purity guide RNA for gene editing. We expect several key announcements this year as we move closer to achieving this goal. The RNA therapeutics space remains vibrant and ever evolving, and we see the ezRNA™ platform as a key enabler in this field. We are focused on increasing awareness of the unique and important advantages our technology provides and look forward to collaborating with developers on the cutting edge of RNA science.”

EnPlusOne is a team of chemists, biologists, and engineers on a mission to bring RNA of limitless scale and design to reality. Their ezRNA™ platform is a novel, template-free, aqueous-based, enzymatic RNA synthesis technology providing new approaches to manufacturing RNA therapeutics. Recent commercial success and pipeline growth in RNAi, mRNA, and gene editing therapeutics are driving a rapid increase in RNA demand. Leveraging the ezRNA™ platform, EnPlusOne is poised to solve the siRNA scale problem, the gRNA purity problem, and expand RNA design for novel therapeutics with enabling modifications.

Altogether, EnPlusOne is building solutions to help this nascent drug modality reach its full potential.

Recent Highlights

Published foundational technology in Nature Bio

Synthesized the antisense strand of Leqvio® (inclisiran)

Awarded ARPA-H Contract ($27 million collaboration led by Wyss Institute)

Met with partners and customers at the JP Morgan Healthcare conference in January

EnPlusOne will be presenting at the upcoming TIDES Asia conference in Singapore in late February and TIDES USA conference in San Diego in late May.

About EnPlusOne Biosciences

EnPlusOne is enabling the future of RNA therapeutics. Its ezRNA™ platform is a revolutionary innovation that harnesses the power of enzymes to synthesize RNA and can incorporate a diverse array of natural and modified nucleotides. Their enzymatic, water-based approach promises to unlock sustainable and scalable commercial manufacturing of RNA therapeutics. For more information, please visit https://www.enplusonebio.com/.

Contacts



Mary T. Conway

Conway Communications

mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

617-407-8778