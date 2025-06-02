ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) plus pertuzumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 44% vs. THP as 1st-line therapy in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in DESTINY-Breast09 Phase III trial

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s ENHERTU plus pertuzumab showed a median progression-free survival greater than three years

First trial in more than a decade to demonstrate an improvement in outcomes in the 1st-line setting for a broad population of patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Positive results from the DESTINY-Breast09 Phase III trial showed ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) plus pertuzumab demonstrated a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to a taxane, trastuzumab and pertuzumab (THP) as a 1st-line treatment for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

Results will be presented today during a special late-breaking oral session at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL (abstract #LBA1008).

In a prespecified interim analysis, ENHERTU plus pertuzumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 44% versus THP (based on a hazard ratio [HR] of 0.56; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.44-0.71; p<0.00001). Median PFS was 40.7 months with ENHERTU plus pertuzumab compared to 26.9 months for THP, as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR). The PFS benefit for ENHERTU plus pertuzumab versus THP was consistent across subgroups, including for the prespecified stratification factors of de novo or recurrent disease, hormone receptor status and PIK3CA mutation status.

Investigator-assessed PFS demonstrated a median PFS of 40.7 months for ENHERTU plus pertuzumab compared to 20.7 months for THP (HR 0.49; 95% CI 0.39-0.61; nominal p-value <0.00001).

Confirmed objective response rate (ORR) with ENHERTU plus pertuzumab was 85.1% versus 78.6% with THP. There were 58 complete responses (CRs) with ENHERTU plus pertuzumab compared to 33 with THP. Median duration of response (DOR) for ENHERTU plus pertuzumab exceeded three years (39.2 months) versus 26.4 months with THP.

Overall survival (OS) was not mature at the time of the interim analysis (16% maturity at data cut-off); however, interim OS data showed an early trend favoring the ENHERTU combination compared to THP (HR 0.84; 95% CI 0.59-1.19).

Sara Tolaney, MD, MPH, Chief of the Division of Breast Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and principal investigator in the trial, said: “Patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer often experience disease progression around two years after initiating standard-of-care first-line treatment. With a median progression-free survival of more than three years, the DESTINY-Breast09 results show trastuzumab deruxtecan combined with pertuzumab has the potential to become a new first-line standard of care for these patients.”

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “Bringing ENHERTU earlier in the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer may represent an important advancement for patients. The DESTINY-Breast09 trial showed the combination of ENHERTU and pertuzumab in the first-line setting substantially increased the amount of time before a patient’s cancer progressed compared to standard of care and nearly doubled the number of patients showing no signs of disease on imaging. Establishing a strong therapeutic response as soon as metastatic disease is diagnosed is critical given that about one in three patients do not receive further treatment after progressing in the first-line setting.”

Ken Takeshita, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo, said: “ENHERTU continues to transform the treatment of metastatic breast cancer with the first new data in more than a decade to demonstrate improved outcomes for a broad population of patients with HER2-positive disease compared to THP in the first-line setting. DESTINY-Breast09 shows that initiating treatment with ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab at the time of metastatic diagnosis can delay disease progression.”

Summary of DESTINY-Breast09 interim analysis results

Efficacy Measure ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) + pertuzumab (n=383) THP (n=387) PFS by BICRi Median PFS (months) (95% CI) 40.7 (36.5-NC) 26.9 (21.8-NC) Hazard ratio (95% CI) HR 0.56 (0.44-0.71) p-value p<0.00001ii 24-month PFS rate (%) (95% CI) 70.1 (64.8-74.8) 52.1 (46.4-57.5) PFS by investigator Median PFS (months) (95% CI) 40.7 (36.5-NC) 20.7 (17.3-23.5) Hazard ratio (95% CI) HR 0.49 (0.39-0.61) Nominal p-value p<0.00001ii PFS2 by investigatoriii Median PFS2 (months) (95% CI) NC (NC-NC) 36.5 (36.1-NC) Hazard ratio (95% CI) HR 0.60 (0.45-0.79) Nominal p-value 0.00038ii ORR by BICR iv Confirmed ORR (%) (95% CI)v 85.1 (81.2-88.5) 78.6 (74.1-82.5) CR % (n) 15.1 (58) 8.5 (33) PR % (n) 70 (268) 70 (271) SD % (n) 9.9 (38) 14.5 (56) Median DOR in months (95% CI) 39.2 (35.1-NC) 26.4 (22.3-NC) Remaining in response at 24 months (%)​ 73.3​ 54.9​

THP, taxane, trastuzumab and pertuzumab; PFS, progression-free survival; BICR, blinded independent central review; CI, confidence interval; NC, not calculable; HR, hazard ratio; ORR, objective response rate; CR, complete response; PR, partial response; SD, stable disease; DOR, duration of response i. Interim analysis was based on a data cut-off of Feb 26, 2025; interim analysis criterion for superiority for primary endpoint (P-value <0.00043); ~38% maturity at data cut-off ii. Stratified log-rank test iii. PFS2 was defined by investigators according to local standard clinical practice as the time from randomization to second progression (earliest progression event following first subsequent therapy) or death iv. ORR is (CR + PR) based on RECIST v1.1 v. Response required confirmation after 4 weeks

Median duration of follow-up was nearly 2.5 years (29.2 months). As of the data cut-off, 302 (39.6%) patients remained on treatment, 174 in the ENHERTU plus pertuzumab arm and 128 in the THP arm.

The safety profile of ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab in DESTINY-Breast09 was consistent with the known profiles of each individual therapy with no new safety concerns identified. Interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis occurred in 12.1% of patients treated with ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab, as determined by an independent adjudication committee. The majority of ILD events were low Grade (Grade 1 [n=17; 4.5%] or Grade 2 [n=27; 7.1%]). There were no Grade 3 or Grade 4 ILD events. There were two Grade 5 (0.5%) ILD events in the ENHERTU plus pertuzumab arm.

An additional investigational arm of the trial assessing ENHERTU monotherapy versus THP remains blinded to patients and investigators and will continue to the final PFS analysis.

ENHERTU is a specifically engineered HER2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed and commercialized by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca.

ENHERTU is already approved in more than 80 countries as 2nd-line treatment for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer based on the results from the DESTINY-Breast03 trial.

Indications and Important Safety Information

Indications

ENHERTU is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH positive) breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen either: In the metastatic setting, or In the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy





Unresectable or metastatic: Hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that has progressed on one or more endocrine therapies in the metastatic setting HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received a prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within 6 months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy





Unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.





This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. Locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or IHC 2+/ISH positive) gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen





Unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

Important Safety Information

WARNING: INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE and EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY Interstitial lung disease (ILD) and pneumonitis, including fatal cases, have been reported with ENHERTU. Monitor for and promptly investigate signs and symptoms including cough, dyspnea, fever, and other new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in all patients with Grade 2 or higher ILD/pneumonitis. Advise patients of the risk and to immediately report symptoms.

Exposure to ENHERTU during pregnancy can cause embryo-fetal harm. Advise patients of these risks and the need for effective contraception.

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Interstitial Lung Disease / Pneumonitis

Severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pneumonitis, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. A higher incidence of Grade 1 and 2 ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with moderate renal impairment. Advise patients to immediately report cough, dyspnea, fever, and/or any new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of ILD. Promptly investigate evidence of ILD. Evaluate patients with suspected ILD by radiographic imaging. Consider consultation with a pulmonologist. For asymptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 1), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 0, then if resolved in ≤28 days from date of onset, maintain dose. If resolved in >28 days from date of onset, reduce dose 1 level. Consider corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

In patients with metastatic breast cancer, HER2-mutant NSCLC, and other solid tumors treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Median time to first onset was 5.5 months (range: 0.9 to 31.5). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 0.9% of patients treated with ENHERTU.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 10% of patients. Median time to first onset was 2.8 months (range: 1.2 to 21).

Neutropenia

Severe neutropenia, including febrile neutropenia, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. Monitor complete blood counts prior to initiation of ENHERTU and prior to each dose, and as clinically indicated. For Grade 3 neutropenia (Absolute Neutrophil Count [ANC] <1.0 to 0.5 x 109/L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 neutropenia (ANC <0.5 x 109/L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level. For febrile neutropenia (ANC <1.0 x 109/L and temperature >38.3º C or a sustained temperature of ≥38º C for more than 1 hour), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved, then reduce dose by 1 level.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

In patients with metastatic breast cancer, HER2-mutant NSCLC, and other solid tumors treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 65% of patients. Nineteen percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 22 days (range: 2 to 939). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 1.2% of patients.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 72% of patients. Fifty-one percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 16 days (range: 4 to 187). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 4.8% of patients.

Left Ventricular Dysfunction

Patients treated with ENHERTU may be at increased risk of developing left ventricular dysfunction. Left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) decrease has been observed with anti-HER2 therapies, including ENHERTU. Assess LVEF prior to initiation of ENHERTU and at regular intervals during treatment as clinically indicated. Manage LVEF decrease through treatment interruption. When LVEF is >45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, continue treatment with ENHERTU. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is <10%, continue treatment with ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF has not recovered to within 10% from baseline, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. If LVEF recovers to within 10% from baseline, resume treatment with ENHERTU at the same dose. When LVEF is <40% or absolute decrease from baseline is >20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF of <40% or absolute decrease from baseline of >20% is confirmed, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in patients with symptomatic congestive heart failure. Treatment with ENHERTU has not been studied in patients with a history of clinically significant cardiac disease or LVEF <50% prior to initiation of treatment.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

In patients with metastatic breast cancer, HER2-mutant NSCLC, and other solid tumors treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, LVEF decrease was reported in 4.6% of patients, of which 0.6% were Grade 3 or 4.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, no clinical adverse events of heart failure were reported; however, on echocardiography, 8% were found to have asymptomatic Grade 2 decrease in LVEF.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. Verify the pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to the initiation of ENHERTU. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for 7 months after the last dose of ENHERTU. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for 4 months after the last dose of ENHERTU.

Additional Dose Modifications

Thrombocytopenia

For Grade 3 thrombocytopenia (platelets <50 to 25 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 thrombocytopenia (platelets <25 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level.

Adverse Reactions

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

The pooled safety population reflects exposure to ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously every 3 weeks in 2233 patients in Study DS8201-A-J101 (NCT02564900), DESTINY-Breast01, DESTINY-Breast02, DESTINY-Breast03, DESTINY-Breast04, DESTINY-Breast06, DESTINY-Lung01, DESTINY-Lung02, DESTINY-CRC02, and DESTINY-PanTumor02. Among these patients, 67% were exposed for >6 months and 38% were exposed for >1 year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (73%), nausea (72%), decreased hemoglobin (67%), decreased neutrophil count (65%), decreased lymphocyte count (60%), fatigue (55%), decreased platelet count (48%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (46%), increased alanine aminotransferase (44%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (39%), vomiting (38%), alopecia (37%), constipation (32%), decreased blood potassium (32%), decreased appetite (31%), diarrhea (30%), and musculoskeletal pain (24%).

HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

DESTINY-Breast03

The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 257 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who received at least 1 dose of ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks in DESTINY-Breast03. The median duration of treatment was 14 months (range: 0.7 to 30) for patients who received ENHERTU.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 19% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were vomiting, ILD, pneumonia, pyrexia, and urinary tract infection. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 0.8% of patients including COVID-19 and sudden death (1 patient each).

ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 14% of patients, of which ILD/pneumonitis accounted for 8%. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were neutropenia, leukopenia, anemia, thrombocytopenia, pneumonia, nausea, fatigue, and ILD/pneumonitis. Dose reductions occurred in 21% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were nausea, neutropenia, and fatigue.

The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were nausea (76%), decreased white blood cell count (74%), decreased neutrophil count (70%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (67%), decreased hemoglobin (64%), decreased lymphocyte count (55%), increased alanine aminotransferase (53%), decreased platelet count (52%), fatigue (49%), vomiting (49%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (49%), alopecia (37%), decreased blood potassium (35%), constipation (34%), musculoskeletal pain (31%), diarrhea (29%), decreased appetite (29%), headache (22%), respiratory infection (22%), abdominal pain (21%), increased blood bilirubin (20%), and stomatitis (20%).

HER2-Low and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer

DESTINY-Breast06

The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 434 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer who received ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks in DESTINY-Breast06. The median duration of treatment was 11 months (range: 0.4 to 39.6) for patients who received ENHERTU.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 20% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were ILD/pneumonitis, COVID-19, febrile neutropenia, and hypokalemia. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 2.8% of patients including ILD (0.7%); sepsis (0.5%); and COVID-19 pneumonia, bacterial meningoencephalitis, neutropenic sepsis, peritonitis, cerebrovascular accident, general physical health deterioration (0.2% each).

ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 14% of patients. The most frequent adverse reaction (>2%) associated with permanent discontinuation was ILD/pneumonitis. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 48% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were COVID-19, decreased neutrophil count, anemia, pyrexia, pneumonia, decreased white blood cell count, and ILD. Dose reductions occurred in 25% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were nausea, fatigue, decreased platelet count, and decreased neutrophil count.

The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (86%), decreased neutrophil count (75%), nausea (70%), decreased hemoglobin (69%), decreased lymphocyte count (66%), fatigue (53%), decreased platelet count (48%), alopecia (48%), increased alanine aminotransferase (44%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (43%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (41%), decreased blood potassium (35%), diarrhea (34%), vomiting (34%), constipation (32%), decreased appetite (26%), COVID-19 (26%), and musculoskeletal pain (24%).

DESTINY-Breast04

The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 371 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who received ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks in DESTINY-Breast04. The median duration of treatment was 8 months (range: 0.2 to 33) for patients who received ENHERTU.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 28% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were ILD/pneumonitis, pneumonia, dyspnea, musculoskeletal pain, sepsis, anemia, febrile neutropenia, hypercalcemia, nausea, pyrexia, and vomiting. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 4% of patients including ILD/pneumonitis (3 patients); sepsis (2 patients); and ischemic colitis, disseminated intravascular coagulation, dyspnea, febrile neutropenia, general physical health deterioration, pleural effusion, and respiratory failure (1 patient each).

ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 16% of patients, of which ILD/pneumonitis accounted for 8%. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 39% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were neutropenia, fatigue, anemia, leukopenia, COVID-19, ILD/pneumonitis, increased transaminases, and hyperbilirubinemia. Dose reductions occurred in 23% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were fatigue, nausea, thrombocytopenia, and neutropenia.

The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were nausea (76%), decreased white blood cell count (70%), decreased hemoglobin (64%), decreased neutrophil count (64%), decreased lymphocyte count (55%), fatigue (54%), decreased platelet count (44%), alopecia (40%), vomiting (40%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (38%), increased alanine aminotransferase (36%), constipation (34%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (34%), decreased appetite (32%), musculoskeletal pain (32%), diarrhea (27%), and decreased blood potassium (25%).

