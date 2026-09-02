enGene to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

BOSTON & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--enGene Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ENGN, “enGene” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, non-viral genetic medicines company today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, September 14, 2026

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

Format: Fireside Chat

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Format: Corporate Presentation

A live webcast of these events can be accessed on the “Events and Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the enGene website at www.engene.com and will be archived there for 90 days.

About enGene

enGene Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company mainstreaming non-viral genetic medicine through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs, with the goal of creating new ways to address diseases with high clinical needs. enGene’s lead program is detalimogene voraplasmid (also known as detalimogene) for patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), a disease with a high clinical burden. Detalimogene is being evaluated in the ongoing multi-cohort LEGEND Phase 2 trial, which includes a pivotal cohort studying detalimogene in high-risk, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without concomitant papillary disease.

Detalimogene was developed using enGene’s proprietary Dually Derivatized Oligochitosan (DDX) platform, which enables penetration of mucosal tissues and delivery of a wide range of sizes and types of cargo, including DNA and various forms of RNA.

To learn more, please visit enGene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and BlueSky.

Media and Investor Contact:

Lauren Hopfer

Lhopfer@engene.com